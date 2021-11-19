Many fans have been following Jeff’s award-winning work since his days as the editorial cartoonist at UNO’s student paper, The Gateway. Reed Moore will begin featuring the South O native’s cartoons — starting today!

By Lynn Sanchez. Published in The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy Great American Smokeout

Today’s news applauds the American Cancer Society’s challenge that smokers quit for 24 hours — and hopefully forever: A bipartisan group of Nebraska state senators reaches the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, Kimara Snipes moves out of Subdistrict 8, which she represents, leaving a vacancy on the board vacancy, and a civil lawsuit against a school district in north-central Nebraska — where an employee cut the hair of students enrolled in the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, going against their families’ religious beliefs — can proceed.

Harper’s Index Fact of the Day

Rank of August 2021 among months with the largest number of active dating-app users ever recorded: 1

Source: Apptopia (Boston)

Around Omaha

Kimara Snipes, an Omaha Public Schools board member and former mayoral candidate, moves out of Subdistrict 8, which she represents. Now there’s a vacancy on the board. Snipes said, “It hurts me to have to leave the board, as I never imagined a housing issue would prevent me from being able to serve.”

Omaha Bridges Out of Poverty celebrates its graduating class. Reed Moore in Spanish on Mundo Latino.

“There are so many staffs that only have that one Black assistant, and that one assistant is responsible for being the relationship and recruiting person. It’s unfortunate that is even a narrative”: NOISE Omaha sits down with Carrie Banks, the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s first Black head coach in the history of women’s basketball at the university.

The two men convicted of assassinating Malcolm X, who was born in Omaha, are exonerated after over 50 years.

Around Nebraska

Reed Moore’s Things To Do:

Spyware

Drew Healy runs through Dec. 10 at Baader-Meinhof.

Event Pick by Janet Farber. Published in The Reader.

The Daily Funny

