The Reader Welcomes
Cartoonist Jeff Koterba
Many fans have been following Jeff’s award-winning work since his days as the editorial cartoonist at UNO’s student paper, The Gateway. Reed Moore will begin featuring the South O native’s cartoons — starting today!
By Lynn Sanchez. Published in The Reader.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Happy Great American Smokeout
Today’s news applauds the American Cancer Society’s challenge that smokers quit for 24 hours — and hopefully forever: A bipartisan group of Nebraska state senators reaches the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, Kimara Snipes moves out of Subdistrict 8, which she represents, leaving a vacancy on the board vacancy, and a civil lawsuit against a school district in north-central Nebraska — where an employee cut the hair of students enrolled in the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, going against their families’ religious beliefs — can proceed.
Harper’s Index Fact of the Day
Rank of August 2021 among months with the largest number of active dating-app users ever recorded: 1
Source: Apptopia (Boston)
Around Omaha
- Kimara Snipes, an Omaha Public Schools board member and former mayoral candidate, moves out of Subdistrict 8, which she represents. Now there’s a vacancy on the board. Snipes said, “It hurts me to have to leave the board, as I never imagined a housing issue would prevent me from being able to serve.”
- Omaha Bridges Out of Poverty celebrates its graduating class. Reed Moore in Spanish on Mundo Latino.
- “There are so many staffs that only have that one Black assistant, and that one assistant is responsible for being the relationship and recruiting person. It’s unfortunate that is even a narrative”: NOISE Omaha sits down with Carrie Banks, the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s first Black head coach in the history of women’s basketball at the university.
- The two men convicted of assassinating Malcolm X, who was born in Omaha, are exonerated after over 50 years.
Around Nebraska
- A bipartisan group of Nebraska state senators reaches the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, 19,340 feet up.
- A civil lawsuit against a school district in north-central Nebraska — where an employee cut the hair of students enrolled in the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, going against their families’ religious beliefs — can proceed. In September, Reader News Editor Chris Bowling took a deep dive into the families’ stories for Flatwater Free Press, and his piece was picked up by USA Today.
- Chadron State College becomes the nation’s 109th college to add a women’s wrestling team.
- Farmers — including those in Nebraska — might see John Deere-equipment supply lines smooth out, as union workers and Deere & Co. negotiate a deal and the month-long strike comes to a close.
- As the nation responds to Texas’ recent abortion legislation, learn about the latest with abortion rights in Nebraska.
- Here’s what Nebraska gets out of Congress’ infrastructure bill, according to Nebraska Public Media.
- What would be the state’s biggest solar-energy installation gets approval from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission.
- The wildfire in Nebraska’s panhandle rages on.
Reed Moore’s Things To Do:
Spyware
Drew Healy runs through Dec. 10 at Baader-Meinhof.
Event Pick by Janet Farber. Published in The Reader.
As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before checking out shows.
The Daily Funny
Comic by Jeff Koterba. To see more daily funnies, click the image.