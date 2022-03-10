(Originally published March 9, 2022)

Photo credit: Regan Thomas

How one woman’s dream of a greener future became her business.

Story by Regan Thomas. Published in The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

National No Smoking Day

Today’s news reminds us that the CDC says smoking causes cancer, heart disease, stroke, lung diseases, diabetes and COPD, which includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis: Two sentences removed from a budget plan would have prevented the state Department of Education from using any of its resulting money to “research, adopt or implement state sex education standards for Nebraska schools,” Makayla Townsell is settling her lawsuit against Omaha for $22,500 after the Department of Health and Human Services deems unfounded a neglect allegation against her that, according to the lawsuit, sparked a “violent” arrest, and Kansas lawyer Kris Kobach is filing a lawsuit for 36 Air Force, Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard members who, he says, have been denied religious exemptions to the coronavirus vaccine mandated by the military. The lawsuit is filed in Nebraska because “about half” of Air Force members in the lawsuit are based at Offutt.

Harper’s Index Fact of the Day

Average number of mistreatment and neglect reports filed with New York City child-welfare caseworkers per week: 1,054

Source: NYC Administration for Children’s Services

Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s COVID-19 Risk Dial is now low yellow.

5.9% of Douglas County residents are partially vaccinated.

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

This Week in Your Local Government:

Follow Anton for News

Photo credit: Chris Bowling

Douglas County Corrections is COVID-free, the County Board approves an agreement between the corrections department and the Access to Justice Lab at Harvard Law School to provide data for a large-scale research study, and the Omaha City Council delays a catalytic converter theft ordinance.

Read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader here.

The Daily Funny

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

