Solo shows by father and son John and Brock Stillmunks riff on recent times.

Art feature by Janet Farber. Published in The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy Veterans Day



Today’s news salutes those who served at home and around the world in the U.S. Armed Forces: Former state Sen. Theresa Thibodeau enters the gubernatorial race, a Douglas County judge drops a sexual assault case alleging that a former Millard North High School teacher sexually assaulted a then-17-year-old girl, and 29 attorneys general, including Nebraska’s Doug Peterson, tell Congress to pass an act reforming how the country’s military looks into and prosecutes cases of sexual assault.

Reed Moore realized the “Reed Moore Newsletters” link in the upper right corner has been wrong recently. Apologies! Reed has since fixed the problem.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

Number of hours per week that children in China are legally allowed to spend playing video games: 3

Source: Embassy of the People’s Republic of China (Washington)

For nationwide COVID-19 case and

vaccination trends, click here .

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

Reed Moore’s Things To Do:

Upcoming Blues Shows

Reed Moore presents events from Reader Hoodoo Blues columnist B.J. Huchtemann’s latest roundup, “Grooving & Giving.”

Memphis-based harmonica player, vocalist and songwriter Brandon Santini comes to The Jewell on Nov. 11, 6-9 p.m.

comes to The Jewell on Nov. 11, 6-9 p.m. The Blues Society of Omaha teams up with The B. Bar to bring the high-octane rockabilly of The Mezcal Brothers to the stage Nov. 12, 5:30 p.m.

to the stage Nov. 12, 5:30 p.m. Kris Lager Band comes to Lincoln’s historic Zoo Bar Nov. 13

comes to Lincoln’s historic Zoo Bar Nov. 13 Cathy Lohmeier’s documentary Remember the Drumstick about her brother, Tim Lohmeier, and the Lincoln chicken restaurant turned 1980s rock club will be screened in Omaha as part of Film Streams’ 2021 Local Filmmakers Showcase Nov. 11-18.

As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before checking out shows.

Find more music content here, and check out local guides here.

The Daily Funny:

Throwback Thursday Edition

Today, Reed Moore is throwing it back with a previous comic.

Click the image to see the full Doonesbury drawing by G.B. Trudeau.