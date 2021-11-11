Double Trouble
Solo shows by father and son John and Brock Stillmunks riff on recent times.
Art feature by Janet Farber. Published in The Reader.
Happy Veterans Day
Today’s news salutes those who served at home and around the world in the U.S. Armed Forces: Former state Sen. Theresa Thibodeau enters the gubernatorial race, a Douglas County judge drops a sexual assault case alleging that a former Millard North High School teacher sexually assaulted a then-17-year-old girl, and 29 attorneys general, including Nebraska’s Doug Peterson, tell Congress to pass an act reforming how the country’s military looks into and prosecutes cases of sexual assault.
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day
Number of hours per week that children in China are legally allowed to spend playing video games: 3
Source: Embassy of the People’s Republic of China (Washington)
Around Omaha
- A Douglas County judge drops a sexual assault case alleging that a former Millard North High School teacher sexually assaulted a then-17-year-old girl. According to the judge, the prosecution couldn’t prove the assailant’s identity.
- The keynote speaker for Girls Inc. of Omaha’s Lunch for the Girls is Dr. Mae Jemison, the first Black woman to travel into space.
- Veterans Day: After 50 years, a local veteran reunites with the soldier who saved him in Vietnam; family members of Marine Cpl. Daegan Page share stories and open up about their grief; and four years ago today, the state’s final surviving Tuskegee Airman, Robert D. Holts, served as grand marshal of Bellevue’s Defenders of Freedom Veterans Day parade.
Around Nebraska
- A union that represents prison workers and Gov. Pete Ricketts reach a tentative agreement that would increase base pay by 40 percent.
- The state’s gender pay gap is tough to close, according to Nebraska Public Media.
- In case you missed it: Craig Gable, a longtime worker in state corrections, will be Tecumseh State Correctional Institution’s new warden.
- Theresa Thibodeau, who previously served as a state senator, enters the gubernatorial race.
- “Neither the case law nor common sense support his breathless hyperbole”: Federal prosecutors aren’t buying GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s call for dismissal of federal charges.
- Dive into the controversy over the Nebraska State College System’s proposed gender identity policy.
- The Federal Emergency Management Agency has a new program for flood insurance. Here’s how it affects Nebraska.
- Twenty-nine attorneys general, including Nebraska’s Doug Peterson, tell Congress to pass the Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act of 2021, which reforms how the country’s military looks into and prosecutes cases of sexual assault.
- “You’re seeing your classmates buried or … getting extremely sick”: The Genoa Indian School Digital Reconciliation Project is determined to bring to light the tragic history of Nebraska’s Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School. At 5:30 tonight, Nov. 11, descendants of the school’s students are slated to speak at the Great Plains Art Museum, an event that will be live streamed.
Reed Moore’s Things To Do:
Upcoming Blues Shows
Reed Moore presents events from Reader Hoodoo Blues columnist B.J. Huchtemann’s latest roundup, “Grooving & Giving.”
- Memphis-based harmonica player, vocalist and songwriter Brandon Santini comes to The Jewell on Nov. 11, 6-9 p.m.
- The Blues Society of Omaha teams up with The B. Bar to bring the high-octane rockabilly of The Mezcal Brothers to the stage Nov. 12, 5:30 p.m.
- Kris Lager Band comes to Lincoln’s historic Zoo Bar Nov. 13
- Cathy Lohmeier’s documentary Remember the Drumstick about her brother, Tim Lohmeier, and the Lincoln chicken restaurant turned 1980s rock club will be screened in Omaha as part of Film Streams’ 2021 Local Filmmakers Showcase Nov. 11-18.
As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before checking out shows.
Click the image to see the full Doonesbury drawing by G.B. Trudeau.