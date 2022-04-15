Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Happy National Laundry Day

Why this celebration falls on the usual Tax Day is beyond Reed Moore.

Today’s news: Every female state senator in the Legislature, including Sen. Julie Slama, who is one of eight women alleging sexual misconduct by GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, signs a bipartisan statement condemning Herbster. Cannell Capital, Lee Enterprises’ largest shareholder, is pushing the publisher to get more digital. And Reed Moore launches a collaborative section with the Nebraska Humane Society to bring you your end-of-week cuteness fix — and an opportunity to adopt your new best friend.

Cocaine’s New Favorite Movie

You know how in a brainstorming session, someone always says “there are no bad ideas”? That’s because “Ambulance,” which is cinematically illiterate, already used them all.

Review by Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.

If you see this movie in theaters despite the dismal review, Reed Moore reminds you there’s still a pandemic — so get vaxxed and mask up to protect yourselves and those around you.



PORTRAIT OF A PET

Starting today, April 15, the newsletter will rain cats, dogs, bunnies and birds every Friday. Reed Moore is collaborating with the Nebraska Humane Society to bring you your end-of-week cuteness fix — and an opportunity to adopt your new best friend because every little (or big) guy/gal Reed Moore features will be up for adoption.

Reed Moore is kicking things off with Stretch, a fun-loving pit bull terrier mix who looks dapper in a bowtie and is ready for spring. Want to learn more about Stretch and how to adopt him? Click here.

COVID-19 UPDATE

‘Rona roundup:

The Food and Drug Administration gives an emergency-use go-ahead to a COVID-19 breathalyzer that can get you results in under three minutes. And check out this Atlantic deep dive into what the coronavirus might look like over the summer — and what human behavior has to do with it.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 8:20 a.m. on April 15. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

Cannell Capital, Lee Enterprises’ largest shareholder, is pushing Lee — which publishes almost every daily newspaper in Nebraska, including the Omaha World-Herald — to get more digital.

Flatwater Free Press’ Roseann Moring digs deep into young children’s battle against mental health problems as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

A former University of Michigan violin professor — who also served on the faculty at the University of Nebraska at Omaha — pleads guilty to transporting a girl across states lines for sex and is sentenced to five years in prison, according to the Associated Press.

Jannette Taylor, president and CEO of the Women’s Center for Advancement, explains why it’s tough for survivors of sexual assault to come forward as eight women allege sexual misconduct by GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster (see “Around Nebraska”). And former state Sen. Mike Groene, who resigned following reports that he took photos of a female legislative aide without her consent, tells Nebraska Public Media “I did nothing wrong.”

AROUND NEBRASKA: HERBSTER SEXUAL MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS

Every female state senator in the Legislature, including Sen. Julie Slama, who is one of eight women alleging sexual misconduct by GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, signs a bipartisan statement condemning Herbster. “We commend the brave women who have stepped forward to tell the truth,” the statement reads. “Sexual assault is despicable and damaging.” Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Kay Orr, both Republicans, likewise support the women who allege misconduct. According to Ricketts, “Charles W. Herbster should beg forgiveness of the women he has preyed upon and seek treatment. Sexual assault is criminal behavior and should disqualify anyone from elected leadership.” Meanwhile, former Omaha Mayor and U.S. Rep. Hal Daub supports Herbster, saying, “I’d like to ask [Sen. Slama] what she was wearing [when the incident occurred].” Slama responds with a picture of the dress she wore on the day she alleges sexual assault. And, according to Herbster, who says his attorneys are drafting a lawsuit, “These libelous accusations are 100% false.”

FACT OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

Percentage of people alive today who have never used the internet: 37

Source: International Telecommunication Union (Geneva)

DAILY FUNNY

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

