Today’s news: The Lincoln City Council approves a settlement agreement with Elise Poole, who alleges that untrained law enforcement officers used excessive force at a May 2020 racial justice protest sparked by George Floyd’s murder. A peregrine falcon at Omaha’s WoodmenLife Tower dies and tests positive for bird flu. And Republican state Sen. Julie Slama countersues GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, alleging sexual battery, according to the Nebraska Examiner.

Leah Schneider Moreno Opens Hispanic Art Center of Omaha

When the pandemic shut down her dance studio in March of 2020, Leah Schneider Moreno began to dream up her next move for Omaha’s Latino community. Now, she’s bringing the city a new stage, located in a castle-like building at the corner of 35th and Center streets. “Little by little, I want to show to the community, a trans woman inspires life to so many people,” she said. “It’s not about gender, it’s about your contribution to society.”

Story by Bridget Fogarty. Published in El Perico.

Here's the latest on COVID-19 in Douglas County, and here is a list of upcoming vaccine clinics if you still haven't gotten the jab or need a boost.

This graphic was last updated at 8:21 a.m. on April 26. Click the image for details.

Here are some events that cause collective trauma for North O’s Black community, according to mental health therapist Payton Hogan.

A peregrine falcon at Omaha’s WoodmenLife Tower dies — and it tests positive for bird flu.

Omaha announces over 50 street repair and resurfacing projects. Click here to see the major streets that’ll be affected.

Speaking of streets, it’s feasible to make Farnam have two-way traffic from 46th Street to Happy Hollow Boulevard, according to a new study.

The City Council and Board of County Commissioners are meeting today, April 26, and reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the City Council meeting. Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets, and to catch up on important Omaha government happenings. Tune in here to the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.

From Harper’s Index

Percentage of Americans who have considered

committing suicide in response to political developments: 5

Source: Kevin B. Smith, University of Nebraska–Lincoln

