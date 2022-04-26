Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters
HERE’S YOUR RUNDOWN
Happy National Pretzel Day
Reed Moore, excited over the dough and salt fix, always gets twisted up in knots during this celebration.
Today’s news: The Lincoln City Council approves a settlement agreement with Elise Poole, who alleges that untrained law enforcement officers used excessive force at a May 2020 racial justice protest sparked by George Floyd’s murder. A peregrine falcon at Omaha’s WoodmenLife Tower dies and tests positive for bird flu. And Republican state Sen. Julie Slama countersues GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, alleging sexual battery, according to the Nebraska Examiner.
REED MOORE’S FEATURED STORY
Leah Schneider Moreno Opens Hispanic Art Center of Omaha
When the pandemic shut down her dance studio in March of 2020, Leah Schneider Moreno began to dream up her next move for Omaha’s Latino community. Now, she’s bringing the city a new stage, located in a castle-like building at the corner of 35th and Center streets. “Little by little, I want to show to the community, a trans woman inspires life to so many people,” she said. “It’s not about gender, it’s about your contribution to society.”
Story by Bridget Fogarty. Published in El Perico.
COVID-19 UPDATE
‘Rona roundup:
Here’s the latest on COVID-19 in Douglas County, and here is a list of upcoming vaccine clinics if you still haven’t gotten the jab or need a boost. This is what coronavirus case and vaccination rates look like throughout the U.S. And on an international scale, here’s what’s happening in China, which has pretty much shut down Shanghai, according to USA Today.
By the numbers:
AROUND OMAHA
- Here are some events that cause collective trauma for North O’s Black community, according to mental health therapist Payton Hogan.
- A peregrine falcon at Omaha’s WoodmenLife Tower dies — and it tests positive for bird flu.
- Omaha announces over 50 street repair and resurfacing projects. Click here to see the major streets that’ll be affected.
- Speaking of streets, it’s feasible to make Farnam have two-way traffic from 46th Street to Happy Hollow Boulevard, according to a new study.
AROUND NEBRASKA
- Republican state Sen. Julie Slama countersues GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, alleging sexual battery, according to the Nebraska Examiner. In case you missed it, Reed Moore reported on April 25 that Herbster filed suit against Slama, who says Herbster touched her inappropriately at a 2019 political event, to “defend his reputation and good name.” Slama is one of eight women saying Herbster touched them inappropriately.
- Children of state employees will receive 100% reimbursement for two years of tuition at any community college in Nebraska, thanks to a new initiative, according to the Nebraska Examiner.
- In Case You Missed It: A wildfire burns more than 40,000 acres in the southwestern part of the state, according to the Omaha World-Herald. As of the evening of April 25, the fire is 47% contained.
- The Lincoln City Council approves a settlement agreement with Elise Poole, who alleges that untrained law enforcement officers used excessive force at a May 2020 racial justice protest sparked by George Floyd’s murder. Poole needed emergency reconstructive surgery after a projectile separated her nose from her face, according to ACLU Nebraska, and she’ll need future procedures to get back breathing functionality.
- On the Campaign Trail: Get to know the GOP candidates for attorney general and secretary of state. And Gov. Pete Ricketts says he’s donating money to Conservative Nebraska, which is funding attack ads against GOP gubernatorial candidate Brett Lindstrom, whom Ricketts calls “a liberal.” Ricketts has given $500,000 to Conservative Nebraska, and his father, Joe, has given $100,000, according to KETV.
- UNL volleyball coach John Cook is taking care of his mental health, according to a Flatwater Free Press deep dive.
- The UNL Intertribal Exchange’s annual powwow to celebrate Native American and indigenous graduates, ranging from kindergarten through college, returns for the first time in three years.
- “A very important alarm bell going off”: A crisis is brewing at the infamous AltEn ethanol plant in Mead, according to KETV, where samples show chemicals in the groundwater above EPA drinking-water standards.
REED MOORE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT
The City Council and Board of County Commissioners are meeting today, April 26, and reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the City Council meeting. Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets, and to catch up on important Omaha government happenings. Tune in here to the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.
FACT OF THE DAY
From Harper’s Index
Percentage of Americans who have considered
committing suicide in response to political developments: 5
Source: Kevin B. Smith, University of Nebraska–Lincoln
DAILY FUNNY
