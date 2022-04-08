Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters
HERE’S YOUR RUNDOWN
Happy National Zoo Lovers Day
Reed Moore has five words for you: Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.
Today’s news: Legislators vote to override Gov. Pete Ricketts’ nearly $52 million in funding cuts, a bill that would bring almost $900 million in tax cuts and is considered the biggest tax cut in Nebraska history gets state lawmakers’ final stamp of approval, and Peter Thiel calls fellow billionaire Warren Buffett “the sociopathic grandpa from Omaha.”
REED MOORE’S FEATURED STORY
Santana Dares Audiences to ‘Embrace the Unknown’
Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana feels ready to “stand onstage, tall with humility, and manifest something beyond” at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, April 9.
By Virginia Kathryn Gallner. Published in The Reader.
The Reed Moore newsletter is supported by:
COVID-19 UPDATE
‘Rona roundup:
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln stops COVID-19 random mitigation testing. And on a national scale, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for the coronavirus as President Joe Biden’s executive order that federal civilian employees be immunized against the coronavirus is put back into place by a U.S. appeals court panel.
By the numbers:
AROUND OMAHA
- The state’s first tiny house village, slated to open next year, is in the works in north downtown Omaha, according to the Nebraska Examiner. Former homeless people will live in the 50 stand-alone homes of approximately 250 square feet each.
- ICYMI — NOISE Edition: Here’s how to get your gardening fix this spring, and this is how to maintain your mental health while enjoying social media.
- Mass fentanyl overdoses are increasing.
- Peter Thiel calls fellow billionaire Warren Buffett “Enemy No. 1” of bitcoin and “the sociopathic grandpa from Omaha,” according to The Hill.
AROUND NEBRASKA
- On the Campaign Trail: For the first time in almost two decades, there will be a new Douglas County assessor — and no Democrats are running. And both Democratic gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood and GOP gubernatorial candidate Brett Lindstrom snag the Nebraska State Education Association’s endorsement.
- A wildfire breaks out in the southern part of the state, and Edison, a small village, must evacuate.
- Latest in the Legislature: A bill that would bring almost $900 million in tax cuts and is considered the biggest tax cut in Nebraska history gets state lawmakers’ final stamp of approval. Gov. Pete Ricketts tries to chop nearly $52 million in funding for community corrections programs, urban housing and more — but legislators vote to override the governor’s vetoes. Here’s a breakdown of what state senators salvaged with the override. And two big education bills move forward: One to include education about “the Holocaust and other acts of genocide” in state social studies standards, and the other to incentivize newcomers to the teaching profession.
FACTS OF THE DAY
From Harper’s Index
- Portion of Americans who agree with Time magazine’s
selection of Elon Musk as the 2021 Person of the Year: 3/10
- Percentage by which men are more likely than women to agree with the selection: 68
Source: YouGov
DAILY FUNNY
Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.