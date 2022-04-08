Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Happy National Zoo Lovers Day

Reed Moore has five words for you: Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

Today’s news: Legislators vote to override Gov. Pete Ricketts’ nearly $52 million in funding cuts, a bill that would bring almost $900 million in tax cuts and is considered the biggest tax cut in Nebraska history gets state lawmakers’ final stamp of approval, and Peter Thiel calls fellow billionaire Warren Buffett “the sociopathic grandpa from Omaha.”

Santana Dares Audiences to ‘Embrace the Unknown’

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana feels ready to “stand onstage, tall with humility, and manifest something beyond” at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, April 9.

By Virginia Kathryn Gallner. Published in The Reader.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln stops COVID-19 random mitigation testing. And on a national scale, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for the coronavirus as President Joe Biden’s executive order that federal civilian employees be immunized against the coronavirus is put back into place by a U.S. appeals court panel.

This graphic is updated as of 7:20 a.m. on April 8. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

The state’s first tiny house village, slated to open next year, is in the works in north downtown Omaha, according to the Nebraska Examiner. Former homeless people will live in the 50 stand-alone homes of approximately 250 square feet each.

ICYMI — NOISE Edition: Here’s how to get your gardening fix this spring, and this is how to maintain your mental health while enjoying social media.

Mass fentanyl overdoses are increasing.

Peter Thiel calls fellow billionaire Warren Buffett “Enemy No. 1” of bitcoin and “the sociopathic grandpa from Omaha,” according to The Hill.

From Harper’s Index

Portion of Americans who agree with Time magazine’s

selection of Elon Musk as the 2021 Person of the Year: 3/10 Percentage by which men are more likely than women to agree with the selection: 68

Source: YouGov

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

