Today’s news: Flatwater Free Press has the story behind the story on how inmates suffer when Nebraska parole board members don’t show up to hearings, Omaha Girls Inc. legend Carolyn Williamson retires after 27 years with the organization, and GOP gubernatorial candidate Theresa Thibodeau selects her running mate: Trent Loos, a “bombastic” rancher with a rural radio show and history of serving on former President Donald Trump’s agricultural advisory board, according to the Nebraska Examiner.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services gets rid of its online data on coronavirus variant cases and vaccine breakthrough infections as it seeks to begin using genomic and wastewater surveillance to monitor COVID-19. And here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Douglas County.
- Check out the latest on the Omaha Municipal Land Bank, a nonprofit that seeks to convert abandoned, vacant and run-down buildings into community assets.
- Omaha Girls Inc. legend Carolyn Williamson retires after 27 years with the organization.
- Housing advocates praise the recently passed Urban Core Housing and Mobility Redevelopment Plan (read it here), which promises to bring 1,000 affordable and workforce housing units to Omaha.
- The New York Times takes a deep dive into Nebraska’s staggeringly low unemployment rate.
- Cybercrime caused Nebraskans to lose $19.7 million in 2021, according to the FBI’s Internet Crime Report. To read the report, click here.
- Remember Reed Moore’s feature story from Thursday, March 31, about how inmates suffer when Nebraska parole board members don’t show up to hearings? Flatwater Free Press, which originally published the article, has the story behind the story. Give it a read here.
- Latest in the Legislature: $1 million to study the long-term repercussions of the infamous AltEn ethanol plant moves forward, as does $310 million to support underserved areas of Nebraska, including North and South O, as well as money to support Nebraskans’ mental health. Meanwhile, senators seem to stay deadlocked when it comes to criminal justice reform, according to Nebraska Public Media. And some Douglas County and Lancaster County renters might benefit from Gov. Pete Ricketts’ refusal to apply for $120 million in federal rental assistance — but, according to state Sen. Matt Hansen, Nebraskans from the state’s 91 other counties will likely lose out.
- On the Campaign Trail: GOP gubernatorial candidate Theresa Thibodeau selects her running mate: Trent Loos, a “bombastic” rancher with a rural radio show, conservative political podcast, and history of serving on former President Donald Trump’s agricultural advisory board, according to the Nebraska Examiner. Also, the special election to choose who will take over the remainder of Jeff Fortenberry’s term is June 28. And meet Alisha Shelton, the congressional candidate who’s a mental health professional.
