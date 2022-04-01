Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Today’s news: Flatwater Free Press has the story behind the story on how inmates suffer when Nebraska parole board members don’t show up to hearings, Omaha Girls Inc. legend Carolyn Williamson retires after 27 years with the organization, and GOP gubernatorial candidate Theresa Thibodeau selects her running mate: Trent Loos, a “bombastic” rancher with a rural radio show and history of serving on former President Donald Trump’s agricultural advisory board, according to the Nebraska Examiner.

Irish You Wouldn’t Do That, Mom.

Unpopular opinion: Not enough movies start with a newborn baby roasting on an open fire. What? I said it was an unpopular opinion, not that it should be a popular opinion. If y’all can’t handle that “hot” take, you’re going to really struggle with “You Are Not My Mother,” which has some super-spicy takes on breeding.

Review by Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.

COVID-19 UPDATE

‘Rona roundup:

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services gets rid of its online data on coronavirus variant cases and vaccine breakthrough infections as it seeks to begin using genomic and wastewater surveillance to monitor COVID-19. And here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Douglas County.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 7:20 a.m. on April 1. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

AROUND NEBRASKA

FACT OF THE DAY

from Harper’s Index

Minimum number of Americans who have recently

applied to become astronauts: 12,000

Source: NASA (Houston)

