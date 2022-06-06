Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Remembering D-Day

Reed Moore salutes the U.S. and allied forces that, 78 years ago today, landed on the beaches of Normandy in a WWII invasion that began the liberation of France from Hitler’s Nazi regime.

Today’s news:

An Omaha native who served as CFO of the Los Angeles transit system says he has concerns about Omaha’s proposed streetcar line.

Even as Omaha Public Schools offers stipends as a retention bonus, other school districts in the metro aren’t following suit.

A Sandhills rancher is cited by the EPA for draining a temporary lake filled with sediment and sand into the Snake River without permission.

REED MOORE’S FEATURED STORY

While Teachers Need Support Now, Programs Strengthen the Future of Teaching

Adam Byers didn’t have “a fraction of the support” he believes he should have had as a first-year teacher in his Omaha Public Schools classroom. That’s why he’s resigning from the district, he told the Omaha Public Schools Board of Education, Superintendent Cheryl Logan and a room full of OPS staff and community members.

By Bridget Fogarty, Report for America Corps member. Published in The Reader.



REED MOORE >>

COVID-19 UPDATE

‘Rona roundup:

Two doctors from UNMC have invented a new method of testing for COVID-19. Thang Nguyen and Michael Wadman say the Micro-Wash works like a nasal spray and is more comfortable than the nasal swab. The doctors say the test can be used for other influenza viruses as well. Clinical trials are ongoing with the hope that the test can be launched this summer.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 9:21 a.m. on June 6. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

Tom Rubin is an Omaha native who founded the transit practice at Deloitte and served as CFO of the Los Angeles transit system. As Omaha inches closer to developing a streetcar line, Rubin has concerns about how the system is being developed.

Even though Omaha Public Schools is offering a two-year stipend for full-time employees as a retention bonus, other school districts in the metro are not following suit. Most say they haven’t experienced the teacher shortage to the extent that OPS has, and that they’ve offered stipends before.

The Henry Doorly Zoo and its exhibits take top honors in the USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards. The zoo won second place overall, finishing behind the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. The Asian Highlands exhibit won Best Exhibit and the Lied Jungle finished third. The award for Best Safari Park was won by the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland.

Only two drive-in theaters remain open full time in Nebraska, and the Quasar in Valley is the only one showing new releases. The theater has been featured in a documentary, “Back to the Drive-In,” which will premiere tonight, June 6, before opening in theaters this fall.

AROUND NEBRASKA

A Sandhills rancher is cited by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for draining a temporary lake filled with sediment and sand into the Snake River without permission. The EPA reached an agreement with Dick Minor of Gordon, along with Cherry County, to develop a mitigation plan, but a notice of violation was filed after photos showed no action had been taken. Minor says he’s working with all parties to resolve the situation.

State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, a pro-choice Democrat, is running for Congress in a special election June 28. If she wins, Gov. Pete Ricketts could appoint a replacement who is anti-abortion, ahead of a possible special session to ban the procedure. A trigger bill banning abortion failed by two votes this year, meaning Pansing Brooks’ potential replacement would be consequential to a special session.

In the aftermath of mass shootings at hospitals in Tulsa, Okla., and Dayton, Ohio, the Nebraska Hospital Association is working to address workplace violence. Without specifying any legislation, the NHA says it supports “common sense, responsible gun violence prevention.”

REED MOORE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT

This week:

Deloitte agreement: On Tuesday, June 7, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners will discuss extending an agreement with Deloitte, a financial consulting firm that has assisted the county in allocating federal COVID relief money since June 2020. Deloitte would receive $250,000 to make sure the county stays in compliance when spending the second round of ARPA funding through June 30, 2023.

On Tuesday, June 7, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners will discuss extending an agreement with Deloitte, a financial consulting firm that has assisted the county in allocating federal COVID relief money since June 2020. Deloitte would receive $250,000 to make sure the county stays in compliance when spending the second round of ARPA funding through June 30, 2023. TIF: The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on two tax increment financing projects on Tuesday, June 7. MH Landing is seeking a $390,000 loan for a new office building and warehouse at 3321 S. 72nd St., and the Union for Contemporary Arts is seeking a $354,672 loan to renovate a building at 2401 N. 24th St. to be used as the Shirley Tyree Theater.

The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on two tax increment financing projects on Tuesday, June 7. MH Landing is seeking a $390,000 loan for a new office building and warehouse at 3321 S. 72nd St., and the Union for Contemporary Arts is seeking a $354,672 loan to renovate a building at 2401 N. 24th St. to be used as the Shirley Tyree Theater. South Omaha Spring Lake CRA: The City Council will vote on a resolution to create the Spring Lake Community Redevelopment Area. The CRA designation is necessary to approve TIF projects in the area.

Every week, Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full Omaha City Council and Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, June 7, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

FACTS OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

1. Percentage of the U.S. population that is transgender,

according to the average American’s estimate: 21

2. Percentage that is actually transgender: 0.6

Source: YouGov

