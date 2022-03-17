Tucked behind two of Midtown Omaha’s busiest corridors is a quirky residential pocket that’s been home to four generations of Debbie Rushlau’s family. She calls it an oasis. But with a wave of redevelopment lapping at their eastern edge, the vibe is about to shift for the eclectic collection of dwellings.



By Cindy Gonzalez. Originally published in the Nebraska Examiner.

Republished in The Reader.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day

Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup

Here’s what the adjusted allocation plan looks like for Omaha Public School’s $280 million in federal coronavirus relief funds.

Local health officials and doctors slam a proposal that would revoke some of the health director’s emergency powers.

5.8% of Douglas County residents are partially vaccinated.

Around Omaha

An Omaha woman rescues a stuffed bunny she discovered on the ground in Dundee and hires Fluff Stuffed Animal Restoration to fix it. Now she’s on a quest to find its owner.

Nebraska birds are testing positive for avian flu — including birds in Douglas County.

Around Nebraska

