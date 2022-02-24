The ‘Problem of Poverty’ Among
Nebraska’s Child Care Providers
Providers like Erika Felt are responsible for kids’ education and well-being — yet many don’t make enough money to stay off welfare.
Story by Leah Cates. Published in The Reader.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Today’s news is always grateful for a warm bowl of chili on a cold winter’s day — with cheddar cheese, Fritos and sour cream, of course: A Creighton University student and a graduate will speak with Pope Francis on climate change, Precious McKesson is the Nebraska Democratic Party’s new executive director, and over 660 geographic features use an “offensive ethnic, racial, and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women,” including in Nebraska — the U.S. Department of the Interior wants to change that.
Harper’s Index Fact of the Day
Percentage increase in U.S. workers who have been involved in a workplace relationship since the start of the pandemic: 26
Source: Society for Human Resource Management (Alexandria, Va.)
Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup
As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity and some community members refuse to get vaccinated. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require
masks, vaccination and social distancing.
- For the first time in over three months, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial is low orange.
- Click here to check out a Douglas County coronavirus update from KMTV.
Around Omaha
- The Nebraska Democratic Party has a new executive director: Precious McKesson.
- Wayne Hudson and Aaron Hanson, veteran law enforcement officers, file to be elected Douglas County sheriff.
- A Creighton University student and a graduate will speak with Pope Francis on climate change.
- Around the Metro: Gretna and Bennington schools navigate recent growth.
Around Nebraska
- Flatwater Free Press holds a forum on what’s next for Nebraska news. Watch it here. (Note that the first two minutes are silent, but the volume comes on thereafter.)
- President Joe Biden approves disaster-declaration requests for Nebraska and Iowa in the wake of December’s thunderstorms and tornadoes.
- This is why Nebraska has a stake in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to WOWT.
- The University of Nebraska – Lincoln’s Delta Upsilon fraternity is placed on probation for four years, and the frat’s housing license will be revoked starting on June 1.
- Axios Denver dives into the controversy surrounding the proposed Colorado-Nebraska canal.
- The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s philosophy major will soon be no more. Here’s why that matters, according to Nebraska Public Media.
- Latest in the Legislature: A bill would create electric car charging stations throughout the state, including in rural areas. State senators discuss income tax cuts, and a major reworking of state taxes probably won’t happen for another year. Gov. Pete Ricketts chooses 68-year-old Mike Jacobson, who’s president, founder and CEO of NebraskaLand Bank in North Platte, to fill Mike Groene’s seat. The medical marijuana bill is floundering. (Want to Reed Moore about Midwestern hemp farming? Click here.)
- Six seed corn companies have been cleaning the infamous Mead AtlEn ethanol plant. Now they’re filing two federal lawsuits, according to the Nebraska Examiner.
- Over 660 geographic features use an “offensive ethnic, racial, and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women” — including in Nebraska. The U.S. Department of the Interior wants to change that.
- On the Campaign Trail: The Congressional Black Caucus endorses Alisha Shelton for Congress, and find out who’s endorsing Charles Herbster for governor, U.S. Rep. Don Bacon in his reelection bid, and Mike Flood, who’s running to unseat indicted GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
The Daily Funny
