Providers like Erika Felt are responsible for kids’ education and well-being — yet many don’t make enough money to stay off welfare.

Today’s news is always grateful for a warm bowl of chili on a cold winter’s day — with cheddar cheese, Fritos and sour cream, of course: A Creighton University student and a graduate will speak with Pope Francis on climate change, Precious McKesson is the Nebraska Democratic Party’s new executive director, and over 660 geographic features use an “offensive ethnic, racial, and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women,” including in Nebraska — the U.S. Department of the Interior wants to change that.

Percentage increase in U.S. workers who have been involved in a workplace relationship since the start of the pandemic: 26

Source: Society for Human Resource Management (Alexandria, Va.)

As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity and some community members refuse to get vaccinated. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require

masks, vaccination and social distancing.

For the first time in over three months, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial is low orange.

