Happy National Chocolate Ice Cream Day

We might not live by bread alone, but Reed Moore thinks this cool treat would do the trick.

Today’s news:

Omaha Public Schools advances a plan to give its staff stipends for the next two years, pending approval from the state.

Afghan refugees in Nebraska are struggling to receive the resources they need to rebuild their lives.

A new grant program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act aims to help small meat locker plants grow their business.

Martin Family Trio Returns to North Omaha

Grammy-winning artist Terrace Martin performed on June 5 at the Benson Theatre alongside his father, Omaha native and local jazz legend Curly Martin.

By Sydney Johnson. Published in The Reader.



COVID-19 UPDATE

‘Rona roundup:

The United States has wasted over 82 million doses of the COVID vaccine, from December 2020 through mid-May 2022. That amounts to just over 11 percent of the total doses distributed by the federal government. Although the World Health Organization says the amount of waste is normal for a vaccine campaign this large, health experts say the amount is alarming when considering that less than half of the American population has received a booster shot.

If you’re not yet up to date on COVID vaccines, visit vaccines.gov to make your appointment today. To order more at-home COVID tests, visit CovidTests.gov.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 9:20 a.m. on June 7. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

After three hours of debate, Omaha Public Schools advances a plan to give its staff stipends for the next two years. Federal funds from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) program would be used to pay for the stipends. The Reader’s Report for America Corps member, Bridget Fogarty, recaps the board meeting.

The Omaha Police Department reveals a new system aimed at expanding how people can report threats of violence. The system is called TIPS (Threat Incident Prevention System) and will work similar to the school safety hotline rolled out two years ago.

The countdown continues to the reopening of the Gene Leahy Mall. Over the last three years, the mall has been brought up to street level, and the lagoon that divided the Old Market from downtown is under a pedestrian bridge. 6 News got a tour of the new park ahead of its July 1 opening.

New renderings of the proposed Omaha Public Library at 72nd and Dodge are revealed at an open house organized by library staff. There are three floors planned. A construction timeline has not yet been decided.

AROUND NEBRASKA

Mohammad Akbari came to Omaha three months ago, fleeing the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. He moved to Sioux City to work at a Tyson meatpacking plant, but has found it difficult to access the resources that should be available to a refugee.

The Dundy County Board of Commissioners approves a proposed feedlot that would become the state’s largest. It is estimated to feed 100,000 head of cattle. Construction is expected to begin in six months.

Small-town meat locker plants are struggling to survive, but a new grant program aims to help them grow. American Rescue Plan Act funds of $10 million will be distributed to meat lockers with fewer than 25 employees and less than $2.5 million in sales. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is looking to begin accepting grant applications in August.

Gov. Pete Ricketts is joining a national challenge among 35 governors to prevent veterans suicide. Eighty-seven veterans have committed suicide in Nebraska over the last two years. It’s a two-year challenge to develop and implement a plan to improve the state’s mental health situation for veterans. Ricketts says some options, including medical marijuana, won’t be considered.

REED MOORE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The City Council and Board of County Commissioners are meeting today, June 7, and reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the proceedings. Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets from the City Council, and to catch up on important Omaha government happenings. Tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.

FACTS OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

1. Percentage by which Democrats are more

likely than Republicans to believe in vampires: 33

2. By which Republicans are more likely than

Democrats to believe in demons: 72

Source: YouGov

DAILY FUNNY

To see the full funny by Jen Sorensen,

plus more daily funnies, click the image or the link below.

