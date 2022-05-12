Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Today’s news: Nearly 700 teachers are leaving Omaha Public Schools by July. Charles Herbster says he won’t endorse Jim Pillen until after his multiple lawsuits have been resolved. There were nine, not one, Indigenous boarding schools operated in Nebraska.

Get to the Pointe

Omaha tends to keep its destinations tucked into little pockets. For years, we had only the Old Market to turn to for a night on the town. In recent years, Blackstone has been the darling of the dining crowd. While the city continues to grow and churn out more talent, Village Pointe continues to set the standard for West Omaha dining.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services releases a report showing more than a year’s worth of wastewater sampling to detect COVID-19. The report shows that in smaller counties, like Hall and Scotts Bluff, that while COVID-19 levels went up in wastewater sampling, the case numbers did not correlate. Conversely, in Dawes County, COVID cases went up at a pace that did not match the wastewater.

The full report includes a set of charts that demonstrate, among others, the transition from the Delta variant to the Omicron variant. The charts hint at the BA.2 subvariant potentially eclipsing omicron as the dominant strain.o see an overview of COVID cases in the U.S., click here.

This graphic is updated as of 6:20 a.m. on May 12. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

Kids who play at Campos Soccer Complex will be getting improved playing fields this summer. A nearby beef production plant helped bankroll the upgrades, which include a concession building, indoor bathrooms, sidewalks, and scoreboards. The soccer fields will be primarily used by Police Athletics for Community Engagement, which offers free sports for kids who are coached by officers from local police departments.

The newly retired CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce has taken a new job as a consultant. David Brown has been chosen lead consultant for Wisconsin-based NEXT Generation Consulting. He will work from Omaha and assist NEXT on a case-by-case basis.

Nearly 700 teachers are expected to leave Omaha Public Schools by July 1, according to a new report from the World-Herald. That would be an increase of 80% from last year.

Douglas County is unveiling a task force aimed at curbing DUIs. The project involves collaborating with Project Extra Mile, a Nebraska nonprofit that aims to prevent alcohol-related harm.

Mayor Jean Stothert announces her annexation package for 2022. This year, Omaha is annexing the Methodist Women’s Hospital, an OPPD Service Center in Elkhorn, and a set of townhomes near 192nd and Pacific.

Number of dogs cloned for

law enforcement purposes in Iowa: 52

Source: Canine Tactical (Chariton, Iowa)

