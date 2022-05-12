Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters
HERE’S YOUR RUNDOWN
Happy National Limerick Day
There was a reporter named Moore, whose first name was Reed, all swore. This writer of note kept things afloat – and brought us the news galore.
Today’s news: Nearly 700 teachers are leaving Omaha Public Schools by July. Charles Herbster says he won’t endorse Jim Pillen until after his multiple lawsuits have been resolved. There were nine, not one, Indigenous boarding schools operated in Nebraska.
REED MOORE’S FEATURED STORY
Get to the Pointe
Omaha tends to keep its destinations tucked into little pockets. For years, we had only the Old Market to turn to for a night on the town. In recent years, Blackstone has been the darling of the dining crowd. While the city continues to grow and churn out more talent, Village Pointe continues to set the standard for West Omaha dining.
By Sara Locke. Published in The Reader.
REED MOORE >>
The Reed Moore newsletter is supported by:
COVID-19 UPDATE
‘Rona roundup:
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services releases a report showing more than a year’s worth of wastewater sampling to detect COVID-19. The report shows that in smaller counties, like Hall and Scotts Bluff, that while COVID-19 levels went up in wastewater sampling, the case numbers did not correlate. Conversely, in Dawes County, COVID cases went up at a pace that did not match the wastewater.
The full report includes a set of charts that demonstrate, among others, the transition from the Delta variant to the Omicron variant. The charts hint at the BA.2 subvariant potentially eclipsing omicron as the dominant strain.o see an overview of COVID cases in the U.S., click here.
By the numbers:
AROUND OMAHA
- Kids who play at Campos Soccer Complex will be getting improved playing fields this summer. A nearby beef production plant helped bankroll the upgrades, which include a concession building, indoor bathrooms, sidewalks, and scoreboards. The soccer fields will be primarily used by Police Athletics for Community Engagement, which offers free sports for kids who are coached by officers from local police departments.
- The newly retired CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce has taken a new job as a consultant. David Brown has been chosen lead consultant for Wisconsin-based NEXT Generation Consulting. He will work from Omaha and assist NEXT on a case-by-case basis.
- Nearly 700 teachers are expected to leave Omaha Public Schools by July 1, according to a new report from the World-Herald. That would be an increase of 80% from last year.
- Douglas County is unveiling a task force aimed at curbing DUIs. The project involves collaborating with Project Extra Mile, a Nebraska nonprofit that aims to prevent alcohol-related harm.
- Mayor Jean Stothert announces her annexation package for 2022. This year, Omaha is annexing the Methodist Women’s Hospital, an OPPD Service Center in Elkhorn, and a set of townhomes near 192nd and Pacific.
AROUND NEBRASKA
- On the Campaign Trail: Nebraska Republicans hold a unity rally in Lincoln, attended by Charles Herbster and Theresa Thibodeau. Herbster did not speak at the event, and says he won’t endorse a candidate until after his lawsuits have been resolved. (Brett Lindstrom was not at the event; he endorsed Jim Pillen, the GOP nominee for governor, in a concession speech on election night.)
- The number of boarding schools in Nebraska that have been identified as Indigenous schools has gone up to nine. While just one was federally owned and operated, the eight others were operated by churches and received funding and legal protection from the federal government. The institutions were aimed at “civilizing” Indigenous Americans through physical and emotional abuse, the World-Herald reports.
- The Nebraska News Service profiles a group of behavioral therapists adjusting to the growing demand for mental health services in Greater Nebraska.
FACT OF THE DAY
From Harper’s Index
Number of dogs cloned for
law enforcement purposes in Iowa: 52
Source: Canine Tactical (Chariton, Iowa)
DAILY FUNNY
Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.