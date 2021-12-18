George Barnes stared hard at the camera in 1887, the day pioneer photographer Solomon Butcher showed up to take his family’s photo. Ol’ George had ample reason to mean-mug Butcher and homesteader life in general, you will learn if you glance at the sod house standing — barely standing — behind him.

By Matthew Hansen. Originally published in Flatwater Free Press.

Republished in The Reader.

Huskers' volleyball is headed to the NCAA championship match, Kellogg's and its striking workers arrive at a tentative agreement, and some state and local leaders want the Omaha Housing Authority to take back its plan to lay off 18 workers

Ratio of school psychologists to K–12 students in the United States: 1: 1,21

Source: National Association of School Psychologists (Bethesda, Md.)

“Last fall was miserable. This fall and winter unfortunately feels like a rerun”: The state’s hospitals struggle to keep up with climbing coronavirus cases, prompting health officials to urge people to get vaccinated and boosted.

Following Thursday night’s win against Pitt, Huskers’ volleyball is headed to the NCAA championship match.

“It seems like the deck is being reshuffled”: Winter weather like the severe storm on Wednesday, Dec. 15, might become the norm.

You still have time, thanks to some awesome local businesses, writes Matt Casas.



Published in The Reader.

As COVID-19 variants spread through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated, boosted and masked before holiday shopping.

Comic by Koterba.

