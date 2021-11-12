A Kenyan Builds a Coffee
Bridge to Central Nebraska
He knew Kenya. He knew people there who struggled to eke out a living from a few acres of coffee trees. And he knew Nebraska,
this place that welcomed and adopted him.
Story by Rebecca Svec. Originally published in Flatwater Free Press.
Republished in The Reader.
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day
- Percentage change since 1990 in the number of Americans who say they have a best friend: −21
- In the number of Americans who say they have ten or more close friends: −61
Source: American Enterprise Institute (Washington)
Around Omaha
- After alleging menacing behavior by picketers in Omaha, Kellogg’s gets a temporary restraining order against the union representing workers that are striking.
- 1st Sky Omaha talks criminal justice with state Sen. Terrell McKinney.
- Nebraska’s sole African-American-owned newspaper — the Omaha Star — now offers consumer printing services. The Omaha Star is also creating a magazine.
- The Millwork Commons neighborhood launches a park, which features a skateboard spot — and developers have other grand plans on the horizon.
- In case you missed it: Omaha’s rates of hospital occupancy peak — they’re higher than any time during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse, “A convergence of a lot of things … [are] mixing to create a really bad situation for our hospitals.”
- Check out NOISE Omaha‘s feature on Omaha Permaculture, which seeks to be a haven of sustainable living in North Omaha.
- Veterans share their stories at the American Legion Post No. 1’s annual Memorial Park Veterans Day event.
Around Nebraska
- The Protect Nebraska Children Coalition, which fought the state’s proposed health education standards, starts a political action committee.
- Despite opposition from Gov. Pete Ricketts and religious groups, the Nebraska State College System approves revisions to two nondiscrimination policies, which include asking employees to respect gender identities and chosen names.
- A University of Nebraska-Lincoln freshman is arrested and charged with terroristic threats. A campus police officer says the student admitted to making threats against university Chancellor Ronnie Green “as a joke.”
- Flatwater Free Press dives deep into the life of Toni Turner, whose ties to celebrated author Willa Cather connected coastal Cather academics with small-town Nebraska.
- The latest feature from Nebraska Public Media‘s “Title IX: More than a Game” series tackles the gender-pay gap for faculty at Nebraska colleges. Reed Moore here.
The Lemonheads at
The Waiting Room, Nov. 13
Evan Dando had serious star power in the ’90s.
And even when he’s blowing through setlists without a word to the audience, there’s something captivating about him.
