He knew Kenya. He knew people there who struggled to eke out a living from a few acres of coffee trees. And he knew Nebraska,

this place that welcomed and adopted him.



Story by Rebecca Svec. Originally published in Flatwater Free Press.

Republished in The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Chicken Soup for the Soul Day

Join today’s news in searching for inspiration to lead a more fulfilling life: A UNL freshman is arrested and charged with terroristic threats, Kellogg’s gets a temporary restraining order, and the Protect Nebraska Children Coalition, which fought the state’s proposed health education standards, starts a PAC.

In the Monday, Nov. 8, newsletter, the link to a story about the national anthem at Huskers basketball games didn’t work. Whoops! Here is the correct link, if you’d like to Reed Moore.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

Percentage change since 1990 in the number of Americans who say they have a best friend: −21 In the number of Americans who say they have ten or more close friends: −61

Source: American Enterprise Institute (Washington)

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

The Protect Nebraska Children Coalition, which fought the state’s proposed health education standards, starts a political action committee.

Despite opposition from Gov. Pete Ricketts and religious groups, the Nebraska State College System approves revisions to two nondiscrimination policies, which include asking employees to respect gender identities and chosen names.

A University of Nebraska-Lincoln freshman is arrested and charged with terroristic threats. A campus police officer says the student admitted to making threats against university Chancellor Ronnie Green “as a joke.”

Flatwater Free Press dives deep into the life of Toni Turner, whose ties to celebrated author Willa Cather connected coastal Cather academics with small-town Nebraska.

The latest feature from Nebraska Public Media‘s “Title IX: More than a Game” series tackles the gender-pay gap for faculty at Nebraska colleges. Reed Moore here.

Evan Dando had serious star power in the ’90s.

And even when he’s blowing through setlists without a word to the audience, there’s something captivating about him.

Event Pick by Sam Crisler. Published in The Reader.

Find more music content here, and check out local guides here.

As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before checking out shows.



The Daily Funny

Click the image to see the full comic from Ted Rall.