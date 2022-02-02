What If Real Estate Was
Even More Upsetting?
If you thought the most terrifying thing about home ownership is how white elites have manipulated the system to consolidate wealth and prevent younger, diverse groups from achieving equity and socio-mobility, you’re right! But the second-most terrifying thing is this jacked up new … thing Netflix just dropped.
Movie review by Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Black History Month
Join today’s news in learning about the rich cultural heritage, triumphs and adversities that are an indelible part of our country’s makeup: Senators consider getting rid of standardized testing requirements for aspiring teachers, a second elephant is born at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, and a trash truck does over $200,000 worth of damage to a Nebraska State Capitol wall.
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day
- Minimum number of times Chevron has aired TV ads since June 2020 promoting itself as green or sustainable: 26,400
- Maximum percentage of Chevron’s budget spent on green technologies in the past decade: 1
Source: 1. AdImpact (Alexandria, Va.); 2. ClientEarth (London)
Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup
As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity and some community members refuse to get vaccinated. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require
masks, vaccination and social distancing.
- The Omicron surge might have peaked, but hospitals remain strapped for space, according to local health care leaders.
- Lawmakers are slated to debate coronavirus vaccination mandates and exemptions in the workplace.
- Dive into the fight over a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the National Guard.
- Here’s what the coronavirus looks like for Nebraska’s children, and here are the latest coronavirus numbers in Omaha Public Schools (scroll to the bottom for the dashboard).
Around Omaha
- The Gene Leahy Mall’s reopening is pushed back as a result of problems related to the supply chain and coronavirus.
- Police are looking into the death of a man whose body was found behind Benson High School.
- 1st Sky Omaha starts a YouTube channel.
- The Housing Crisis: Volunteer lawyers are assisting tenants evicted from the unlivable Midtown apartment complex. Together Omaha creates a shelter for elderly folks without housing.
- Brittney Taylor, a 33-year-old Omaha police officer, is arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence assault and booked into the Douglas County Jail. She’s accused of injuring her girlfriend, according to a police spokesman.
- A second elephant is born at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
- Union Pacific plans to purchase 20 battery-electric engines, costing $100 million.
Around Nebraska
- Latest in the Legislature: Senators consider getting rid of standardized testing requirements for aspiring teachers, widening parts of U.S. Highway 81 and Nebraska Highway 20, and forming a Housing and Urban Development Department. Also, a truancy diversion bill doesn’t make it through a filibuster.
- On the Campaign Trail: In the District 1 race, state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks is officially running, and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry struggles with fundraising while his main opponent, Mike Flood, raises $400,000 in only two weeks. In District 2, Rep. Don Bacon has almost $1 million. Kirk Penner, who was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts to represent District 5 on the Nebraska State Board of Education, files to run for the seat. Douglas County Assessor Diane Battiato won’t run again.
- Lincoln Public Schools Students will soon be able to take creative arts courses at Bay High.
- A trash truck does over $200,000 worth of damage to a Nebraska State Capitol wall.
This Week in Your Local Government:
Follow Anton for Local Government News
The City Council and Board of Commissioners are meeting today,
and reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the City Council meeting.
Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets, and to catch up on important items from today’s agendas. Tune in here to the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.
The Daily Funny
Click the image to see the full comic by Jen Sorensen, plus more daily funnies.