If you thought the most terrifying thing about home ownership is how white elites have manipulated the system to consolidate wealth and prevent younger, diverse groups from achieving equity and socio-mobility, you’re right! But the second-most terrifying thing is this jacked up new … thing Netflix just dropped.

Movie review by Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Black History Month

Join today’s news in learning about the rich cultural heritage, triumphs and adversities that are an indelible part of our country’s makeup: Senators consider getting rid of standardized testing requirements for aspiring teachers, a second elephant is born at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, and a trash truck does over $200,000 worth of damage to a Nebraska State Capitol wall.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

Minimum number of times Chevron has aired TV ads since June 2020 promoting itself as green or sustainable: 26,400 Maximum percentage of Chevron’s budget spent on green technologies in the past decade: 1

Source: 1. AdImpact (Alexandria, Va.); 2. ClientEarth (London)

Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup

As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity and some community members refuse to get vaccinated. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require

masks, vaccination and social distancing.

The Omicron surge might have peaked, but hospitals remain strapped for space, according to local health care leaders.

Lawmakers are slated to debate coronavirus vaccination mandates and exemptions in the workplace.

Dive into the fight over a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the National Guard.

Here’s what the coronavirus looks like for Nebraska’s children, and here are the latest coronavirus numbers in Omaha Public Schools (scroll to the bottom for the dashboard).

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

This Week in Your Local Government:

Follow Anton for Local Government News

Photo credit: Chris Bowling

The City Council and Board of Commissioners are meeting today,

and reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the City Council meeting.

Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets, and to catch up on important items from today’s agendas. Tune in here to the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.

The Daily Funny

Click the image to see the full comic by Jen Sorensen, plus more daily funnies.