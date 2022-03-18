An FBI agent leading the investigation into illegal, “straw man” political contributions funneled to U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry testifies that the congressman was informed at least four times during a 2018 phone call that the donations were problematic.



By Paul Hammel. Originally published in the Nebraska Examiner.

Republished in The Reader.

Announcements from the

Desk of Reed Moore …

The newsletter is getting a fresh new design starting Monday, March 21. Prepare yourself for a sleeker, more streamlined look. 😎

starting Monday, March 21. Prepare yourself for a sleeker, more streamlined look. 😎 Given the decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Reed Moore will be cutting down COVID-19 coverage . Here’s the plan:

. Here’s the plan: This will be the last full week of the “By the Numbers” and “Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup.” Starting next week, Reed Moore will feature these sections only on Wednesdays.

The Thing To Do will return on Monday, March 21.

will return on Monday, March 21. Reed Moore will continue to keep a close eye on COVID-19. If another highly contagious and/or dangerous variant arrives, more thorough coronavirus coverage will return. To help prevent that from happening, don’t throw caution to the wind! Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, wear a mask, and steer clear of superspreaders. 😷

Questions? Comments? Email Reed Moore at news@thereader.com.

Harper’s Index Fact of the Day

Average increase in U.S. blood pressure, in millimeters of mercury,

since the start of the pandemic: 2

Source: Cleveland Clinic

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy National Sloppy Joe Day

Today’s news salutes this beloved sandwich, a staple of school cafeterias for what seems like forever: The Legislature gives the first-round go-ahead to a $9.9 billion budget bill, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium prepares to welcome a third baby elephant, and Chris Crutchfield, who played football and basketball for the UNO Mavericks, will replace recently fired Derrin Hansen as the men’s basketball coach, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup

In Case You Missed It: Officials spar over an ordinance, with a vote set for March 29, that would limit the epidemic powers of the Douglas County health director, according to KMTV.

Got COVID-19 symptoms? It could be the flu, whose cases are on the rise in Nebraska.

BA.2, an Omicron subvariant, is tripling in prevalence every two weeks and might soon be responsible for an uptick in coronavirus cases.

5.8% of Douglas County residents are partially vaccinated.

For nationwide COVID-19 case

and vaccination trends, click here .

Around Omaha

Chris Crutchfield, who played football and basketball for the University of Nebraska at Omaha Mavericks, will replace recently fired Derrin Hansen as the men’s basketball coach, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

Omaha home care agencies struggle with staffing shortages.

In Case You Missed It: Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium prepares to welcome a third baby elephant.

Around Nebraska

Didn’t get your Fortenberry fix with today’s feature story? Check out this Nebraska Examiner look at why Fortenberry might not be entirely truthful in his reasoning for why he’s voting by proxy in the U.S. House.

Randy Essex, whose recent layoff from the Omaha World-Herald stirred significant controversy, pens an opinion piece for NOISE about race-baiting and critical race theory in the state.

Latest in the Legislature: Senators talk about why Nebraska prisons are overcrowded, and the Legislature gives the first-round go-ahead to a $9.9 billion budget bill, which prompted conversations about sex ed standards.

Nebraska now has an official migratory bird: The sandhill crane.

Nebraska Public Media takes a deep dive into the future of Mead, where the AltEn ethanol plant disaster still looms large in the lives of many residents.

The Daily Funny

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

To see more daily funnies, click the image.

Advertisement