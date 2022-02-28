The area of North Omaha where the proposed Ernie Chambers History-Arts-Humanities Museum will be located was once part of a frontier town called Saratoga.

Museum founder Gayla Lee-Chambers, daughter of Nebraska’s longest-serving state senator, teamed with an architectural historian to unearth facts about a boom town abandoned by its investors, long ago swallowed by Omaha’s northward expansion.

Story by Kietryn Zychal. Originally published in NOISE. Republished in The Reader.

Advertisements

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy National Tooth Fairy Day



Today’s news recalls the old-school way to summon the Tooth Fairy — some string and a doorknob: Former U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford opens up about his “four-year personal health journey” in a piece he pens for the Nebraska Examiner, Nebraska is getting $100 million in damages from opioid makers and distributors, and $433.1 million is the price tag on the proposed Mutual of Omaha skyscraper that’s slated to replace the downtown library following its demolition, according to the Omaha World-Herald, which says the Fortune 500 company is asking the city for up to $68.6 million in tax-increment financing to help with construction — even though TIF is designed for “extremely blighted” areas.

Harper’s Index Fact of the Day

Percentage change since 2017 in the number of married Americans who say their spouse makes life meaningful: −58

Source: Pew Research Center (Washington)

Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup

As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity and some community members refuse to get vaccinated. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require

masks, vaccination and social distancing.

Here’s how to find out what the CDC recommends in Douglas County, given its new mask guidance, and here’s where to get KN95 and N95 masks.

Nominate a nurse and/or Nebraska Medicine provider to be honored as a local health care hero.

For nationwide COVID-19 case

and vaccination trends, click here .

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

This Week in Your Local Government:

TIF Projects and ARPA Spending

Presented by Reader government reporter Anton Johnson

Skylark Development: The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on a $3.8 million TIF loan for the Skylark Development. The plan proposes a six-story, mixed-use building at 38th Avenue and Dodge Street with 131 apartment units.

The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on a $3.8 million TIF loan for the Skylark Development. The plan proposes a six-story, mixed-use building at 38th Avenue and Dodge Street with 131 apartment units. Abbott Drive Industrial Building: The City Council will vote on another TIF request Tuesday for a warehouse and distribution center near Eppley Airfield. The project at 5906 Abbott Drive requested nearly $3.9 million.

The City Council will vote on another TIF request Tuesday for a warehouse and distribution center near Eppley Airfield. The project at 5906 Abbott Drive requested nearly $3.9 million. County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday to discuss using ARPA funds to replace lost revenue to the county’s general fund. The Criminal Justice Committee will also meet Tuesday at 1 p.m. to receive updates from emergency management and the county sheriff’s department.

Every week, Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full City Council and Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, March 1, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and

the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The Daily Funny

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

To see more daily funnies, click the image.