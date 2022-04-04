Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Today’s news: Former President Donald Trump makes an apparent reference to convicted former congressman Jeff Fortenberry during a Michigan rally on April 2, Nebraska is the sole state to blatantly refuse federal rental aid, according to the Associated Press, and Omaha Public Schools students struggle with violence and substance abuse as they continue to grapple with the tragedies of COVID-19, according to an Omaha World-Herald deep dive.

With Ample Funds, Nebraska Refuses to Help 90% of Struggling Families

Around 1,078 Nebraskans applied for direct cash assistance in any given month of 2020. An average of 971 were denied because “there’s no chance to tell your story” in the application process, according to a Sarpy County nonprofit leader.

By Leah Cates. Published in The Reader.

COVID-19 UPDATE

‘Rona roundup:

Nebraska might start testing animals for COVID-19. And check out five answered questions about the coronavirus funding that’s stalled in the U.S. Congress..

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 6:20 a.m. on April 4. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

  • “It’s kind of off the rails as far as behavior”: Omaha Public Schools students struggle with violence and substance abuse as they continue to grapple with the tragedies of COVID-19, according to an Omaha World-Herald deep dive. Meanwhile, teachers, who think district administrators don’t grasp what they and students are going through, according to the story, are leaving the profession.
  • Mayor Jean Stothert gives an optimistic State of the City address.
  • Tuesday, April 5, you can offer input on an ordinance to organize a city charter study convention intended to examine city government operations.
  • A dearth of lifeguards will close two-thirds of the city’s outdoor swimming pools for half of the summer.
  • Flatwater Free Press takes a deep dive into Native American artwork on display at the Joslyn.

AROUND NEBRASKA

REED MOORE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Photo by Chris Bowling

This week:

Every week, Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full Omaha City Council and Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, March 29, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

FACT OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

Minimum percentage of Americans who do not believe
it is very important that the country remain a democracy: 15

Source: Grinnell College National Poll (Grinnell, Iowa)

