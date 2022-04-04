Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

HERE’S YOUR RUNDOWN

Happy National School Librarian Day

Join Reed Moore in celebrating those educators who work tirelessly to nurture children’s hearts and minds.



Today’s news: Former President Donald Trump makes an apparent reference to convicted former congressman Jeff Fortenberry during a Michigan rally on April 2, Nebraska is the sole state to blatantly refuse federal rental aid, according to the Associated Press, and Omaha Public Schools students struggle with violence and substance abuse as they continue to grapple with the tragedies of COVID-19, according to an Omaha World-Herald deep dive.

REED MOORE’S FEATURED STORY

With Ample Funds, Nebraska Refuses to Help 90% of Struggling Families

Around 1,078 Nebraskans applied for direct cash assistance in any given month of 2020. An average of 971 were denied because “there’s no chance to tell your story” in the application process, according to a Sarpy County nonprofit leader.

By Leah Cates. Published in The Reader.

REED MOORE >>

The Reed Moore newsletter is supported by:

COVID-19 UPDATE

‘Rona roundup:

Nebraska might start testing animals for COVID-19. And check out five answered questions about the coronavirus funding that’s stalled in the U.S. Congress..

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 6:20 a.m. on April 4. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

AROUND NEBRASKA

REED MOORE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Photo by Chris Bowling

This week:

Health Director: The vote on an ordinance to give the mayor and Omaha City Council the authority to reject decisions by the city’s health director is scheduled for Tuesday. Public hearing was held last week, with opposition from current Health Director Lindsay Huse.

The vote on an ordinance to give the mayor and Omaha City Council the authority to reject decisions by the city’s health director is scheduled for Tuesday. Public hearing was held last week, with opposition from current Health Director Lindsay Huse. City Charter Convention: At least every 10 years, the city holds a charter study convention to review how city government is functioning and recommend potential changes. The City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday on such a convention in May.

At least every 10 years, the city holds a charter study convention to review how city government is functioning and recommend potential changes. The City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday on such a convention in May. County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday to vote on ARPA funding for projects such as the Mental Health Care Coordination for Older Adults Initiative and to support tourism in Douglas County.

Every week, Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full Omaha City Council and Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, March 29, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

FACT OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

Minimum percentage of Americans who do not believe

it is very important that the country remain a democracy: 15

Source: Grinnell College National Poll (Grinnell, Iowa)

DAILY FUNNY

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

MOORE FUNNIES >>

CONNECT WITH THE READER:

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, news@thereader.com