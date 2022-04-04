Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters
Today’s news: Former President Donald Trump makes an apparent reference to convicted former congressman Jeff Fortenberry during a Michigan rally on April 2, Nebraska is the sole state to blatantly refuse federal rental aid, according to the Associated Press, and Omaha Public Schools students struggle with violence and substance abuse as they continue to grapple with the tragedies of COVID-19, according to an Omaha World-Herald deep dive.
With Ample Funds, Nebraska Refuses to Help 90% of Struggling Families
Around 1,078 Nebraskans applied for direct cash assistance in any given month of 2020. An average of 971 were denied because “there’s no chance to tell your story” in the application process, according to a Sarpy County nonprofit leader.
By Leah Cates. Published in The Reader.
COVID-19 UPDATE
Nebraska might start testing animals for COVID-19. And check out five answered questions about the coronavirus funding that’s stalled in the U.S. Congress..
AROUND OMAHA
- “It’s kind of off the rails as far as behavior”: Omaha Public Schools students struggle with violence and substance abuse as they continue to grapple with the tragedies of COVID-19, according to an Omaha World-Herald deep dive. Meanwhile, teachers, who think district administrators don’t grasp what they and students are going through, according to the story, are leaving the profession.
- Mayor Jean Stothert gives an optimistic State of the City address.
- Tuesday, April 5, you can offer input on an ordinance to organize a city charter study convention intended to examine city government operations.
- A dearth of lifeguards will close two-thirds of the city’s outdoor swimming pools for half of the summer.
- Flatwater Free Press takes a deep dive into Native American artwork on display at the Joslyn.
AROUND NEBRASKA
- A congressman is being put in jail over a few dollars that he possibly didn’t even know anything about”: Former President Donald Trump makes an apparent reference to convicted former congressman Jeff Fortenberry during a Michigan rally on April 2.
- The “Unrig Our Economy Nebraska” campaign launches, with the goal of educating voters about how the rich get richer while working-class folks get left behind.
- Legislative Bill 1241 seeks to quell the state’s shortage of law enforcement officers — and the bill seems to be headed for the finish line.
- The Ford F-150 Lightning could spark an interest in electric vehicles across the Midwest, including Nebraska, according to Nebraska Public Media.
- “When people come to [nonprofits] asking for help, the bucket will be empty”: Nebraska is the sole state to blatantly refuse federal rental aid, according to the Associated Press.
- Nebraska has the lowest unemployment rate in the U.S., according to KMTV.
REED MOORE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- Health Director: The vote on an ordinance to give the mayor and Omaha City Council the authority to reject decisions by the city’s health director is scheduled for Tuesday. Public hearing was held last week, with opposition from current Health Director Lindsay Huse.
- City Charter Convention: At least every 10 years, the city holds a charter study convention to review how city government is functioning and recommend potential changes. The City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday on such a convention in May.
- County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday to vote on ARPA funding for projects such as the Mental Health Care Coordination for Older Adults Initiative and to support tourism in Douglas County.
Every week, Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full Omaha City Council and Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, March 29, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
