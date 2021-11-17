Reader Wins Best Solution
Journalism Award
From a pool of more than 400 publishers across the country,
Leah Cates’ “The Fight to Change Social Studies in Nebraska” is selected.
By Chris Bowling. Published in The Reader.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Happy National Take a Hike Day
Hiking not only allows today’s news to commune with Mother Nature, it may lower the risk of depression: UNL’s student government shows unanimous support for a resolution to end balloon releases on campus and at football games, the Omaha and Lincoln city councils hold a joint summit, and Victoria Kitcheyan, chairwoman of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska’s Tribal Council, heads a panel discussion with Dr. Anthony Facui and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day
- Percentage by which more Americans believe Iran has nuclear weapons than believe Israel does: 17
- By which more Republicans believe this: 37
Source: Shibley Telhami, University of Maryland (College Park)
Around Omaha
- Lady Fiona Carnarvon, the owner of the castle where Downton Abbey was filmed, is speaking at the Omaha Town Hall lecture series. Check out the Omaha World-Herald‘s Q&A with Carnarvon.
- In the beginning of 2022, Omaha will see its first electric buses.
- The University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine are involved in testing to see if an oral drug can prevent adults from contracting the coronavirus.
- A retired University of Michigan violin professor –– who also served on the University of Nebraska at Omaha faculty –– pleads guilty to transporting an underage girl across state lines for sex in 2002.
- The Omaha and Lincoln city councils hold a joint summit to talk affordable housing, climate change, and how to use money from the American Rescue Plan Act.
- Dive into Nebraska’s fight for paid medical and family leave.
- As the Afro Excellence Gala approaches, learn about one local store that sells African fashion
- Habitat for Humanity is revitalizing a North Omaha property for the public good.
Around Nebraska
- At the 2021 White House Tribal Nations Summit, Victoria Kitcheyan –– chairwoman of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska’s Tribal Council –– heads a panel discussion with Dr. Anthony Facui and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. They discuss how to fight the coronavirus in Indian Country.
- “Commitment to Action”: The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announces its plan to combat racial inequity and promote inclusivity.
- The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s student government shows unanimous support for a resolution to end balloon releases on campus and at football games. Balloon releases, they say, pollute the environment and harm wildlife.
- Nebraska braces for the largest intergenerational transfer of wealth –– totaling almost $1 trillion –– in the history of the state.
The Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners are not meeting this week. Check out previous local government roundups from Reader government reporter Anton Johnson here.
Reed Moore’s Thing To Do:
Most Peculiar
Omaha Artists, Inc. conjures up “Dreamscapes” in a group exhibit at Hot Shops.
Feature by Kent Behrens. Published in The Reader.
