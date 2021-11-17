From a pool of more than 400 publishers across the country,

Leah Cates’ “The Fight to Change Social Studies in Nebraska” is selected.

By Chris Bowling. Published in The Reader.

Hiking not only allows today’s news to commune with Mother Nature, it may lower the risk of depression: UNL’s student government shows unanimous support for a resolution to end balloon releases on campus and at football games, the Omaha and Lincoln city councils hold a joint summit, and Victoria Kitcheyan, chairwoman of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska’s Tribal Council, heads a panel discussion with Dr. Anthony Facui and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Percentage by which more Americans believe Iran has nuclear weapons than believe Israel does: 17 By which more Republicans believe this: 37

Source: Shibley Telhami, University of Maryland (College Park)

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

At the 2021 White House Tribal Nations Summit, Victoria Kitcheyan –– chairwoman of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska’s Tribal Council –– heads a panel discussion with Dr. Anthony Facui and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. They discuss how to fight the coronavirus in Indian Country.

“Commitment to Action”: The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announces its plan to combat racial inequity and promote inclusivity.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s student government shows unanimous support for a resolution to end balloon releases on campus and at football games. Balloon releases, they say, pollute the environment and harm wildlife.

Nebraska braces for the largest intergenerational transfer of wealth –– totaling almost $1 trillion –– in the history of the state.

The Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners are not meeting this week.

Omaha Artists, Inc. conjures up “Dreamscapes” in a group exhibit at Hot Shops.



Feature by Kent Behrens. Published in The Reader.

