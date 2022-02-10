As Library Demolition Moves Forward, Omaha Community Members Speak Out
Nebraska approved the use of seed corn coated with hazardous pesticides at a Mead ethanol plant, according to state documents, high school students head to the state Capitol to push for funding of the career and technical education system, and workers apparently from the Omaha-based software company Buildertrend are removed from a Delta flight following unruly behavior, including calling a flight attendant the N-word, a passenger said she was told by a flight attendant.
- This is the status of Omaha’s mask mandate, from the case in which 13 of the 15 defendants were just dismissed.
- The state Legislature is slated to debate a bill that would make Nebraska employers offer a coronavirus vaccination exemption.
- The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department pushes its directed health measure, which includes a mask mandate, to Feb. 25.
- Here’s how Nebraska hospitals are trying to retain nurses.
For nationwide COVID-19 case
and vaccination trends, click here.
Around Omaha
- Workers apparently from Buildertrend, an Omaha-based software company, are removed from a Delta flight following unruly behavior, including calling a flight attendant the N-word, a passenger said she was told by a flight attendant.
- The city is seeing an increase in overdoses, according to first responders.
- The City Council might devote $260.3 million worth of bonds to capital projects.
- Here’s the latest in the case of a local priest accused of theft.
- The dad of a fifth-grader who says his son was bullied by an Alice Buffett Magnet Middle School cafeteria worker speaks at an Omaha Public Schools board meeting.
Around Nebraska
- Deborah Neary wants to serve a second term on the Nebraska State Board of Education.
- Latest in the Legislature: The proposal to cap school property tax increases does not work out. State senators push back against letting new casinos use tax increment financing, on which senators are seeking to place limits. Senators also discuss overpaid unemployment benefits, autism screening, creation of an archive of recordings of legislative debate and public hearings, and changes to school schedules. State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh files for re-election. High school students head to the state Capitol to push for funding of the career and technical education system.
- The Nebraska-Colorado canal controversy is creating confusion.
- President Joe Biden’s conservation plan is getting flack, including from Gov. Pete Ricketts, according to Roll Call.
- Nebraska approved the use of seed corn coated with hazardous pesticides at a Mead, Nebraska, ethanol plant, according to state documents.
- A federal court rules states can keep making abortion referrals for the time being, much to the chagrin of Nebraska and other conservative states.
This Week in Your Local Government
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners meets to receive a monthly report on the county corrections department as it struggles to manage COVID-19 transmission. Douglas County Department of Health Director Lindsay Huse also gives her weekly COVID-19 update as cases and hospitalizations decline. The Omaha City Council meets to approve extending infrastructure into northwest Omaha and approve a preliminary plat for a controversial pavement mixing plant.
Read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader here.
