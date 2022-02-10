Our partners at NOISE captured perspectives on the controversial demolition and move of the W. Dale Clark Main Library. Revisit the words of retired Yale librarian Edwin C. Schroeder and racial justice advocate Ja Keen Fox, and learn why former library employee Pete Fey believes the decision “demonstrates the cold-hearted nihilism that lies at the heart of most decisions made in this city.”



Today’s news marvels at the options — sausage, veggie, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, shrimp, pesto chicken: Nebraska approved the use of seed corn coated with hazardous pesticides at a Mead ethanol plant, according to state documents, high school students head to the state Capitol to push for funding of the career and technical education system, and workers apparently from the Omaha-based software company Buildertrend are removed from a Delta flight following unruly behavior, including calling a flight attendant the N-word, a passenger said she was told by a flight attendant.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

Estimated number of fake businesses removed from Google Maps in 2020: 3,000,000 Minimum number of fake reviews on Google: 107,000,000

Sources: 1. Google (Mountain View, Calif.); 2. Uberall (Berlin)

As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity and some community members refuse to get vaccinated. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require

masks, vaccination and social distancing.

This is the status of Omaha’s mask mandate, from the case in which 13 of the 15 defendants were just dismissed.

The state Legislature is slated to debate a bill that would make Nebraska employers offer a coronavirus vaccination exemption.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department pushes its directed health measure, which includes a mask mandate, to Feb. 25.

Here’s how Nebraska hospitals are trying to retain nurses.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners meets to receive a monthly report on the county corrections department as it struggles to manage COVID-19 transmission. Douglas County Department of Health Director Lindsay Huse also gives her weekly COVID-19 update as cases and hospitalizations decline. The Omaha City Council meets to approve extending infrastructure into northwest Omaha and approve a preliminary plat for a controversial pavement mixing plant.

