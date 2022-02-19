It’s a struggle familiar to nearly every Nebraska mid-sized city and small town: There simply aren’t enough houses. That dearth is preventing jobs from being filled — from meatpackers to hospital administrators — in towns that have long prioritized job creation as a means of economic development and population growth.



Story by Natalia Alamdari. Originally published in Flatwater Free Press.

Republished in The Reader.

Percentage increase in U.S. sales of cigarettes in 2020: 0.4 Year in which U.S. cigarette sales last increased: 2000

Source: Federal Trade Commission (Washington)

An embattled Lee Enterprises unveils a detailed investor presentation, following its controversial decision to lay off two of the Omaha World-Herald‘s top editors for budget cuts — while handing out $3 million in bonuses to top executives and board members, according to the Omaha World-Herald guild.

“A gap in services could be devastating”: Community members worry about how the impending library demolition and move could impact the city’s most vulnerable residents.

The tenants evicted from an “unlivable” Midtown apartment complex last month are demanding the landlord pay up.

Here’s how the Midlands African Chamber is helping local Black businesses.

Read about the battle to bring Black Studies to the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

