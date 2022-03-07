Amid housing shortages, investor spending sprees and widening wealth gaps, owning a home is becoming harder and harder for low-income people.

But in Omaha, help exists.

Story by Chris Bowling. Published in The Reader.

Today’s news wonders if Mr. Bell — who is not without his share of controversy as he supported eugenics — was the first person to utter the immortal phrase, “Can you hear me now?”: Oklahoma attorney John Maisch, who battled beer stores in Whiteclay, Nebraska, dies at age 51, Derrin Hansen, coach of the University of Nebraska at Omaha men’s basketball team for 17 seasons, is fired, and toxic algae poisoning is a problem in Nebraska, where the state combats it with regular testing — not all states are so conscientious.

Harper’s Index Fact of the Day

Minimum number of birds killed each year in New York City

by collisions with glass windows: 90,000

Source: NYC Audubon

The worldwide coronavirus death toll is now greater than 6 million.

As the pandemic enters its third year, state health officials look to the future of COVID-19 — because, they say, it’s going to be with us for some time.

5.9% of Douglas County residents are partially vaccinated.

For nationwide COVID-19 case

and vaccination trends, click here .

Around Omaha

Hoping for a summer garden? You’d better plant those seeds in the next few days, according to NOISE writer Kietryn Zychal, who offers a list of North O orgs that can help you get a green thumb.

Check out the latest episode of 1st Sky Omaha, including visits from The Reader‘s Leah Cates and Flatwater Free Press‘ Matt Wynn.

Major League Baseball’s lockout doesn’t affect the minor leagues that much, including the Omaha Storm Chasers, according to KMTV.

Derrin Hansen — coach of the University of Nebraska at Omaha men’s basketball team for 17 seasons — is fired.

Local author Harmony Banwo publishes her first book — and she’s just 13 years old. Click here to check out Shattered Windows.

Around Nebraska

This Week in Your Local Government:

Sludge Cake Drama and

Douglas County Corrections

Presented by Reader government reporter Anton Johnson

Photo credit: Chris Bowling

Catalytic converter theft prevention: The Omaha City Council will vote on an amendment to the municipal code Tuesday that will help police track and regulate the sale of catalytic converters. Thefts have risen dramatically in the past year because of precious metals used in the devices.

The Omaha City Council will vote on an amendment to the municipal code Tuesday that will help police track and regulate the sale of catalytic converters. Thefts have risen dramatically in the past year because of precious metals used in the devices. Bio waste transport: A contract with DPS Construction to transport sludge cake biosolids received opposition from state Sen. Justin Wayne last week. Wayne argued a lower bid from Blade Masters Grounds Maintenance wasn’t fairly considered, and Councilmember Juanita Johnson expressed willingness to delay the vote Tuesday.

A contract with DPS Construction to transport sludge cake biosolids received opposition from state Sen. Justin Wayne last week. Wayne argued a lower bid from Blade Masters Grounds Maintenance wasn’t fairly considered, and Councilmember Juanita Johnson expressed willingness to delay the vote Tuesday. County Board: Douglas County Corrections Director Mike Myers will give a monthly update to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday. The board’s ARPA Strategy Committee will also meet Monday, March 7, to discuss possible funding needs.

Every week, Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full City Council and Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, March 8, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

To see more daily funnies, click the image.

