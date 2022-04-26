Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

HERE’S YOUR RUNDOWN

Happy National Telephone Day

Just leave your name and number, and Reed Moore will get back to you ASAP.

Today’s news: Wildfires rage in at least 14 Nebraska counties, approximately 100 COVID-19-related comics created by Omaha’s Jeff Koterba are featured at Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment (PACE) in Council Bluffs, and GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster files suit against state Sen. Julie Slama, who says Herbster touched her inappropriately at a 2019 political event.

REED MOORE’S FEATURED STORY

Here Comes a Stage on Wheels

A year into COVID-19, Jessica Scheuerman missed live entertainment more than ever. She missed the city parks she visited on work trips, their amenities like clean bathrooms and running water that are absent from many of Omaha’s public greenspaces. Most of all, she missed the sense of community that comes with public space and performance.

So Scheuerman and her collaborators came up with a stage on wheels.

Story by Courtney Bierman. Published in The Reader.

REED MOORE >>

COVID-19 UPDATE

‘Rona roundup:

In 2021, the coronavirus was the U.S.’s third-leading cause of death, according to CDC data. Here’s how much immunity you might have to COVID-19, and here’s info on whether it’s OK to use an expired coronavirus test. Also, on a local level, the lawsuit against Douglas County Board of Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse that arose when she issued an emergency mask mandate for Omaha in January is dismissed.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 7:20 a.m. on April 25. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

Approximately 100 COVID-19-related comics created by Omaha’s Jeff Koterba are featured at Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment (PACE) in Council Bluffs. It’s probably the world’s first exhibit comprised exclusively of coronavirus cartoons, according to Koterba. Want to see a non-COVID Koterba cartoon? Scroll down to Reed Moore’s “Daily Funny.”

A big fire erupts at the construction site of the unfinished Ovation Heartwood Preserve living community for seniors.

“We’ve got to get … toxic masculinity out of policing”: Bellevue Police Chief Ken Clary is determined to recruit more female officers.

North O’s Great Plains Black History Museum is giving a building to the Bertha W. Calloway Foundation.

AROUND NEBRASKA

GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster files suit against state Sen. Julie Slama, who says Herbster touched her inappropriately at a 2019 political event. According to HuffPost, former Trump administration White House adviser Kellyanne Conway says she heard about “sexual allegations” against Herbster last year, but she’s nevertheless trying to get him elected.

“This is driven by the radical environmentalists”: Gov. Pete Ricketts blasts Pres. Joe Biden’s conservation plan at the “Stop 30-by-30 Summit.” In case you missed it, Reed Moore reported on April 22 that Margaret Byfield, executive director of the right-wing group American Stewards of Liberty, puppet mastered Ricketts’ “crusade” against Biden’s initiative, according to internal communications obtained by HuffPost. Click here to check out HuffPost’s deep dive: “How Nebraska’s Governor Became A General In A Right-Wing War Against Biden’s Conservation Goal.”

Wildfires rage in at least 14 Nebraska counties, killing a retired fire chief and harming a minimum of 15 firefighters, according to USA Today.

On April 18, Reed Moore reported that U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Adewale “Wally” Adeyemo wrote a letter to Gov. Pete Ricketts pushing him to take advantage of $120 million in federal rental assistance. Now Ricketts has a response. Read it here.

REED MOORE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT

This week:

Jackson Tower: The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday to vote on a final plat and special-use permit for Youth Emergency Services to operate a large group home that would provide resources for young people experiencing homelessness.

The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday to vote on a final plat and special-use permit for Youth Emergency Services to operate a large group home that would provide resources for young people experiencing homelessness. Tax Increment Financing: The City Council will vote on a $15 million TIF loan for redevelopment in Aksarben Village. The City Council will also vote to approve the 2021 TIF Report.

The City Council will vote on a $15 million TIF loan for redevelopment in Aksarben Village. The City Council will also vote to approve the 2021 TIF Report. Board of Corrections: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday to receive an update from Douglas County Corrections Director Mike Myers.

Every week, Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full Omaha City Council and Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, April 26, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

FACTS OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

1. Portion of Americans who think Martin Luther King

Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech is no longer relevant: 1/4

2. Percentage by which Republicans are

more likely than Democrats to think so: 94

Sources: 1. Gallup; 2. Bureau of Labor Statistics (Washington)

DAILY FUNNY

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

MOORE FUNNIES >>

CONNECT WITH THE READER:

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, news@thereader.com