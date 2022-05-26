Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Happy National Paper Airplane Day

Reed Moore is amazed at how much enjoyment can come from one sheet of paper.

Today’s news: An Omaha-based construction company establishes an “Inflation Protection Fund” for its workers. Eleven individuals are indicted by a federal grand jury on conspiracy to defraud federal COVID-19 aid programs. Federal prosecutors are pushing back against an appeal of former U.S. Representative Jeff Fortenberry’s conviction.

Burger Battle

The best burgers in town will have a throwdown from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 28. For $25, you get access to the event, a sample from each entrant, and a day out enjoying Omaha’s beautiful Stinson Park. What more convincing do you need? A salacious image of a hot handful of beef? We would never.

By Sara Locke. Published in The Reader.



COVID-19 UPDATE

‘Rona roundup:

The first federal COVID-19 test-to-treat site is being launched today, May 26, in Rhode Island. The site will be in Providence and is intended to give patients an immediate medical assessment if they test positive for COVID-19. If prescribed, they can also receive the Paxlovid antiviral pill on site. The White House says it is working to open up test-to-treat sites in Massachusetts in the coming weeks.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 10:20 a.m. on May 26. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

An Omaha-based construction company has established an “Inflation Protection Fund” for its workers. Hawkins Construction is giving up to $2,000 to each hourly worker this year, with the first thousand this week. The move is being made ahead of the Memorial Day weekend in hopes that workers will be able to rest a bit easier this holiday.

Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth is headlining the opening concert at Gene Leahy Mall. Chenoweth will perform with the Omaha Symphony on July 1 at 8 p.m., followed by a light show. Country singer Brett Eldredge and American Idol runner-up Lauren Alaina had been announced as headlining a July 2 show. On July 3, UNO’s theater department will put on “Fame,” the musical, and the Omaha Symphony will present a “Salute to Our Military” on July 4.

A police captain is fighting her proposed termination from the Omaha Police Department. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez has filed a lawsuit against the City of Omaha, Mayor Jean Stothert, Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, and the city’s human relations director. A district court is set to hear the case in early June.

Nebraska’s largest outdoor waterpark is reopening Saturday, May 28. Fun-Plex, located at 70th and Q, has several new improvements and additions. The park has moved to a cashless, no-contact payment system and added a pair of 55-foot-tall drop slides.

AROUND NEBRASKA

Nebraska’s DMV is dealing with a shortage of driving examiners. Thirty offices across the state, primarily in rural areas, have either cut hours or closed temporarily. It’s another sign that despite a record-low unemployment rate, the labor market in Nebraska is still tight.

Eleven individuals are indicted by a Nebraska grand jury on a conspiracy to defraud federal COVID-19 aid programs. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says one of the suspects helped coach the ten others on how to fill out fraudulent applications for businesses. The eleven are accused of illegally claiming $7.6 million in benefits from the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loans program.

Off the Campaign Trail: As a sentencing hearing nears for former U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, he is still trying to appeal his conviction on charges that he lied to federal investigators. Federal prosecutors are urging a judge to reject his appeal, arguing the issues raised by Fortenberry’s attorneys were rejected by a jury in March. Fortenberry’s sentencing hearing, as well as the special election to decide who will replace him in Congress, are both set for June 28.

Bryan Health unveils a $27 million medical center in Central City, replacing a hospital built in 1959. The Merrick Medical Center will have larger operating rooms, larger patient rooms and a cafeteria. It is slated to open on June 13.

