Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

In honor of National Road Trip Day, Reed Moore is taking a road trip and a day off on Monday, May 30, for Memorial Day. We’ll return with your regularly scheduled programming on Tuesday, May 31.

HERE’S YOUR RUNDOWN

Happy National Road Trip Day

There’s nothing more American, in Reed Moore’s humble opinion, than putting some miles behind you on a holiday weekend.

Today’s news: The Henry Doorly Zoo is swapping its ticket counters for kiosks. A School Safety Task Force is being convened in Nebraska in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The Nebraska State Fair’s lawsuit over the Aksarben Stock Show name can move forward.

REED MOORE’S FEATURED STORY

Folk Misogyny

“Men” is at least 5% grosser than men are. Maybe?

Movie review by Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.



REED MOORE >>

The Reed Moore newsletter is supported by:

COVID-19 UPDATE

‘Rona roundup:

A decision on authorizing another COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. could be coming soon. Novavax’s protein-based shot is seen as an alternative for those hesitant to get an mRNA-based shot. It has been authorized as a vaccine or booster in Australia, much of Europe, and Japan. The FDA is expected to make a decision after its vaccine advisory committee meets on June 7 to discuss the Novavax shot’s pros and cons.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 7:20 a.m. on May 27. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert marries Dr. J. Kevin O’Rourke in a private ceremony. The couple met in St. Louis 45 years ago and have stayed in touch ever since. The mayor’s first husband, Dr. Joseph Stothert, took his own life last year.

The U.S. Senate passes a bill naming the Benson post office for a Black Nebraska veteran. In 1942, during World War II, Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Jackson French saved the lives of 15 other sailors. The Nebraska Examiner explains why French’s story is important.

The Henry Doorly Zoo is replacing its ticketing windows with kiosks across the park. Zoo officials say the change is due to the tight labor market across the country. A new cafe at the Desert Dome is also expected to open next week, along with a facelift of the Desert Dome’s entrance.

Union Omaha is headed to the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals. The team came from behind to defeat Minnesota United in the round of 16, the second straight win our Owls have had over a Major League Soccer team. They play a quarterfinal match against Sporting KC on June 22.

AROUND NEBRASKA

In the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, a School Safety Task Force is being convened in Nebraska to discuss current practices and next steps. State Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt says he expects legislation to come out of the task force, but it’s too early to tell what the scope of the group will be.

A lawsuit over the Aksarben Stock Show name can move forward, following a ruling in district court. The Nebraska State Fair filed the lawsuit last year, accusing three individuals of trademark infringement. One of the individuals is Trent Loos, the former running mate for ex-gubernatorial candidate Theresa Thibodeau.

Direct flights from Lincoln to Houston could soon become a reality. The Lincoln Airport Authority says it has approved an agreement with United Airlines for a daily flight, with an estimated start date of Sept. 1. Houston is the first new destination since Delta ended service to Minneapolis and Atlanta during the pandemic.

After more than two decades in Nebraska public school administration, Dr. Steve Joel is retiring. In his exit interview with Nebraska Public Media’s William Padmore, Joel reflects on what has changed in public education during his career.

PORTRAIT OF A PET

This is Sweet Pea, a 4-year-old orange tabby looking for a quiet home. Sweet Pea is friendly, affectionate and enjoys being petted by a trusted person. She would prefer older children and/or only adults in her next home. If you think yours could be the right fit, click here to learn more!

Every Friday, the newsletter rains cats, dogs, bunnies and birds because Reed Moore is collaborating with the Nebraska Humane Society to bring you your end-of-week cuteness fix –– and an opportunity to adopt your new best friend. That’s right, every little (or big) guy/gal Reed Moore features will be up for adoption.

FACT OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

1. Portion of Americans who say it is sometimes

permissible to use violence against the government: 1/4

2. Who say it is justified “right now”: 1/10

Source: The COVID States Project (Boston)

DAILY FUNNY

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

MOORE FUNNIES >>

CONNECT WITH THE READER:

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, news@thereader.com