CARES Act Funding Explained, Omaha is the Largest City Without Mask Mandate, State Senator Works to Make Mask Mandate Possible and More Top Local News for Wednesday, August 5

COVID-19 Relief Funds Challenge Douglas County Government

Douglas County received its $166 million share on April 24. But months later, much of that money still sits in an account at First National Bank of Omaha due to unclear federal guidelines, structural problems and bureaucratic bog-down.

Good morning, Advertisement Today we have stories explaining the CARES Act funding Douglas County received for coronavirus aid, revealing Omaha as the largest U.S. city without a mask mandate and a state Senator attempting to change Nebraska law to allow the Douglas County health director to implement a mask mandate.

