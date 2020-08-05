CARES Act Funding Explained, Omaha is the Largest City Without Mask Mandate, State Senator Works to Make Mask Mandate Possible and More Top Local News for Wednesday, August 5

8/05/20 • Day 45 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
COVID-19 Relief Funds Challenge Douglas County Government
Douglas County received its $166 million share on April 24. But months later, much of that money still sits in an account at First National Bank of Omaha due to unclear federal guidelines, structural problems and bureaucratic bog-down.
Today we have stories explaining the CARES Act funding Douglas County received for coronavirus aid, revealing Omaha as the largest U.S. city without a mask mandate and a state Senator attempting to change Nebraska law to allow the Douglas County health director to implement a mask mandate.
Your Top Local Stories
- The Omaha police chief warned the city council that a cut to the police budget would reduce efforts to prevent crime such as the gang liaison program.
- Six Omaha Catholic schools announced that a remote learning option will be available for students and the start of the school year has been pushed to the week of Aug. 31.
- Omaha is the largest city in the country without a mask mandate.
- Despite more than two dozen parents and teachers expressing their fears about Omaha Public Schools reopening last night, the board did not make any changes to the current reopening plan.
- Congressional candidate Kara Eastman received $305,000 in airtime on local TV stations from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
- Parents urged Omaha Public Schools officials at a board meeting last night to offer sports in the fall and allow parents to decide whether or not their child can play.
- The Douglas County Board approved the allocation of $605,000 in CARES Act funding to improve the Douglas County courthouse.
- The Omaha Symphony and Opera Omaha decided to push their performances back until the beginning of 2021.
- Chris Jerram, the Omaha city council president, will not seek reelection after serving on the council since 2009.
Around the State
- The Big Ten released its new football schedule yesterday. Each team will play 10 conference-only games, and the Huskers will start their season on Sept. 5 against Rutgers.
- Offutt Air Force Base has seen a recent rise in cases, and the base’s commander is considering reinstating the COVID-19 restrictions they lifted from the base a month ago.
- State Senator Megan Hunt from Omaha proposed an amendment to state law that would allow the Douglas County health director to enact a mask mandate.
- The Legislature’s Revenue Committee unveiled a grand compromise on Tuesday that includes property tax relief and business incentives.
