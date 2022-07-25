Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- City Budget Presentation: Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert will present the 2023 City Budget at the City Council meeting Tuesday, July 26.
- New Central Library: The City Council will vote on a contract with Community Information Trust — a nonprofit that oversees technology library Do Space — to design and construct a new public library at the corner of 72nd and Dodge. A public hearing was held last week.
- Interim Library: The City Council will also consider a $27,000 lease agreement for an interim library location at 1410 Howard Street. The six-month lease is intended to prevent a lapse in service as the downtown W. Dale Clark Library is relocated later this year.
- Douglas County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will also meet Tuesday, July 26, and receive a presentation on the central library project.
See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, July 26, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.