Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- City Charter Amendments: The Omaha City Council will hold public hearings on various proposed amendments to the city charter during their meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16. If the amendments are approved next week, they will be on the ballot for voters to decide in November. The proposed changes include:
- Preventing a council member from voting on their own replacement when a vacancy occurs.
- Changing the process for determining if the Mayor is unable to perform their duties because of health issues. Instead of appointing a medical committee to determine if the City Council President needs to take over as acting mayor, the City Council will vote directly, requiring a two-thirds majority vote.
- Creating a line of succession for acting Mayor if both the President and Vice President of the Council are unable to preside or act as Mayor, starting from the longest serving council member to the shortest.
- Increase the maximum amount that the city can allocate to the cash reserve fund, from 8% of general appropriations to 12%.
- Requiring the city planning department to address affordable housing and sustainability when preparing the city’s master plan.
- Adding “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” as classifications entitled to equal protections under the charter.
- City Budget Hearing: After the regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the City Council will meet again at 6:30 p.m. to hold a public hearing on the proposed 2023 city budget and Capital Improvement Program.
- No county board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners won’t meet this week.
See the full Omaha City Council agenda for Tuesday, August 16, and tune in here to the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. and the city budget hearing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.