Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.

City Charter Convention: The Omaha City Council will vote on creating a 15 member charter study convention to review how the city government is functioning and recommend potential changes. Mayor Jean Stothert named eight members, and the City Council named the other seven.

The Omaha City Council will vote on creating a 15 member charter study convention to review how the city government is functioning and recommend potential changes. Mayor Jean Stothert named eight members, and the City Council named the other seven. TIF: Noddle Company is requesting a $1.5 million TIF loan for Elmwood Townhomes at Leavenworth and South 54th Street. The project plan proposes the construction of a 19 unit townhouse development.

Noddle Company is requesting a $1.5 million TIF loan for Elmwood Townhomes at Leavenworth and South 54th Street. The project plan proposes the construction of a 19 unit townhouse development. County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday to allocate funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Commissioner Roger Garcia proposed $50,000 to the Omaha Healthy Kids Alliance for an education program to address poor health outcomes from home conditions and $50,000 to Generation Diamond Corporation to provide services for low income residents and the homeless in South Omaha.

See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, April 5, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.