Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- TIF: The Omaha City Council will vote on two tax increment financing requests Tuesday after public hearings were held last week. The city council will also hold public hearings on three more TIF projects Tuesday including a $167,623 loan for a five-unit townhome at 406 Woolworth Avenue, and two $310,000 loans for East Side Bungalows to construct a total of 25 rowhome units in North Omaha.
- Criminal justice grants: The city council will hold public hearings on ordinances to accept three criminal justice-related grant awards. They include $6,019 to help Omaha police prevent gun and gang violence, $110,471 for the Douglas County Attorney’s office to hire two full-time employees to prosecute domestic violence cases, and $169,821 to fund law enforcement equipment, prosecutor and corrections programs and technology improvements
- County board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday to receive a weekly update from Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse, hear a presentation from OPPD on renewable energy and conservation projects, and recognize October as Youth Justice Awareness Month.
See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Oct. 5, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.