Congressional Crossfire Videos

× Introduction

This is the 1st in what we expect to be an 8-part series covering some of the top issues in Nebraska's 2nd congressional district -- most of metropolitan Omaha. Look for new releases every Tuesday morning and afternoon.

It's a unique format. The former Republican Congressman (Lee Terry) interviews the Democratic challenger (Kara Eastman) and the former Democratic Congressman (Brad Ashford) interviews the Republican incumbent (Don Bacon).

A heavily edited-for-space transcript will appear in the October issue of The Reader, out this Thursday, titled "Congressional Crossfire: A Bipartisan Conversation." While it's not truly in the Crossfire format, the alliteration was too easy. The videos really capture the nuances of the conversation.

Big thanks to Lee Terry, Brad Ashford, Kara Eastman and Congressman Don Bacon for trying something different!

HEATLH CARE Released 10/2/18 at 3:15 p.m.