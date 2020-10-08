Could Omaha Decide the Election?, Hospitals Report Record Lows in Bed Availability, Councilman Chris Jerram Condemns Mask Mandate Enforcement and More Top Local News for Thursday, October 8

10/08/20 • Day 25 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

With Election Day quickly approaching and ballots rolling out, all eyes are on Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District. If the margin of victory in this year’s presidential election is low, the Omaha area’s one electoral vote could be significant.

Good afternoon, Today we have stories about the decline in available hospital beds, City Council President Chris Jerram’s condemnation of the lack of mask enforcement and the debate between Rep. Don Bacon and Democratic nominee Kara Eastman.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha As coronavirus cases in Omaha continue to rise, hospitals are setting a new low when it comes to open beds.

when it comes to open beds. Omaha City Council President Chris Jerram criticized what he called a lack of enforcement

Critics are questioning the police response to an unpermitted parade in support of President Donald Trump that wound through the heart of Omaha Sunday.. Around the State The Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska has been awarded a $200,000 grant to support behavioral health resources in five rural Nebraska counties.

in five rural Nebraska counties. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says two more employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

for COVID-19. Republican Representative Don Bacon and Democrat Kara Eastman squared off in a debate on Wednesday night. What to do during quarantine?