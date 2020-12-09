County Rental Assistance, Election Commissioner Kruse on Voter Fraud, COVID-19 Vaccinations Coming Soon, Education Board Refuses Mask Mandate and More Local News for Wednesday, December 9

Become A Member
12/08/20 • Day 86 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
Douglas County. The $10 million program, launched in late July, was made possible by federal CARES Act dollars, which the county has to spend or return by Dec. 31. To apply, visit the county’s website and fill out its online form. The application requires proof that the applicant’s salary has been affected by COVID-19.
- Election Commissioner Brian Kruse says he sees no evidence of voter fraud in Douglas County.
- The Douglas County Health Department reported 402 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths on Tuesday.
- Some of Nebraska’s front line medical staff could be just days away from getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
- A proposed ordinance could make it easier for citizens to file police reports and report crime tips.
- The Nebraska State Board of Education on Tuesday said it will not issue a declaratory order that would mandate masks in schools.
- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services chose not to participate in a Tuesday legislative hearing over the state’s Medicaid expansion.
The late Rudy Smith spent more than half a century documenting the Black experience through his award-winning photojournalism. A book of his Omaha Black community images was published shortly after his death in 2019. On Sunday Dec. 13 at 4 p.m., a one-day-only live exhibit and panel discussion of his work will contextualize the impact Smith and his work made as part of O-pa’s “Voices AMPLIFIED!” series. Links are available one week prior to the event at o-pa-.org.
