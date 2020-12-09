County Rental Assistance, Election Commissioner Kruse on Voter Fraud, COVID-19 Vaccinations Coming Soon, Education Board Refuses Mask Mandate and More Local News for Wednesday, December 9

Become A Member

12/08/20 • Day 86 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Douglas County. The $10 million program, launched in late July, was made possible by federal CARES Act dollars, which the county has to spend or return by Dec. 31. To apply, visit the county’s website and fill out its online form. The application requires proof that the applicant’s salary has been affected by COVID-19.

Top Local Stories

Good morning,

Today we have stories about Election Commissioner Brian Kruse’s comments on election fraud, the upcoming wave of COVID-19 vaccinations and Nebraska’s Education Board refusing to issue a mask mandate.

In Omaha Election Commissioner Brian Kruse says he sees no evidence of voter fraud in Douglas County.

in Douglas County. The Douglas County Health Department reported 402 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths on Tuesday.

and eight new deaths on Tuesday. Some of Nebraska’s front line medical staff could be just days away from getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

A proposed ordinance could make it easier for citizens to file police reports and report crime tips. Around the State The Nebraska State Board of Education on Tuesday said it will not issue a declaratory order that would mandate masks in schools.

in schools. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services chose not to participate in a Tuesday legislative hearing over the state’s Medicaid expansion . . Become A Member What to do during quarantine?