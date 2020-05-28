A Daily Sketch, A Meditative Offering of Peace

During this time of physical distancing (yet still maintaining a social connection), I’m connecting with others by a daily sketch of their hands – a meditation of peace to them. I reached out to fr/amily to share a photo of their hands in a position that expresses a feeling about life, or illustrates something they do creatively, or however they internalize the prompt. May we find grace, comfort, patience and ease through this. Daily sketches can be viewed on Instagram, @ms_ellle.

–Submitted by Holly Luksiewicz, Omaha for The Reader’s Cabin Fever Chronicles