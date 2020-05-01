Homeless Shelters Struggling, $4 Billion Loss, Racing to The Cure and More Top Local News for Friday, May 1

Thursday, April 30
Shelters Struggle to Keep Up, Worst Might Be Yet to Come
Staff at the city’s homeless shelters are working tirelessly to keep shelters functional without volunteers even as the number of people needing shelter has stayed about the same. But that could change in a few months.
- UNMC doctors outlined recommendations for safety measures that could protect meatpacking plant workers hit hard by the virus. Many of the recommendations fall in line with changes called for by the nation’s largest meatpacker and food processor union.
- The chairwoman of the Douglas County Democratic Party will not seek re-election, ending a long feud with the state’s Democratic head over the party’s direction in the state’s largest county.
- An advocacy group for detained migrant women and children is holding a send-off prayer before they drive to Grand Island and deliver masks to the hard-hit city.
- Taste of Omaha has been rescheduled to mid-August due to the coronavirus.
- Even as many in the country stay home, services like Alcoholics Anonymous continue providing support to their members through virtual meetings.
Around the State
- Grand Island’s mayor has called on the nation’s ag secretary to visit the meatpacking plants there to see how badly the city is in need of increased testing and safety measures.
- Nebraska’s ag industry has taken a $4 billion hit due to the coronavirus, the state’s ag head said.
- Gov. Pete Ricketts signed an executive order Thursday to remove the requirement that claim processors call each of the applicant’s employers. The state’s labor commissioner said this should speed up their process, which has so far only got through about two-thirds of the total pool.
- Nebraska added an extra privacy clause to its contract with the Utah tech companies headings its new testing application. The clause states the companies can’t use the data for business purposes. Testing is slated to start Monday.
- Utah doctors have expressed doubt in the accuracy of their testing program, which is run by the same companies running Nebraska’s program.
- A report found that a priest assigned to UNL violated ethics and rules by drinking, smoking and making trips to gamble with students, as well as making sexual advances on some.
- Gov. Ricketts to hold daily press briefing today
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Stuck at Home with a Musical Instrument But No Teacher?
What’s happening in the United States?
Running Water Turned off for Millions during Pandemic
- Despite making hand washing one of the staple tools in the fight against the coronavirus, many have still had their water shut off due to unpaid bills.
- The federal government’s push for a vaccine (and yes, it’s called “Operation Warp Speed) wants to have the cure ready and available to every American by January of next year.
- At least 75 labs across the country are studying the virus at the center of this pandemic, looking for the ways it mutates and evolves to understand how to stop it.
- From presidential candidate Joe Biden down the ladder, politicians are trying to make connections at a time when we’re supposed to distance. So, they’ve innovated, starting Zoom call fundraisers with $5,000 entry fees, meditation hours and web-based wine tastings.
What’s happening across the world?
Hundreds of Refugees Lost at Sea
- For 10 weeks Rohingya people seeking shelter have floated through the waters of Southeast Asia in three separate boats without entry to a port. Now human rights activists say they’ve lost track of them.
