New Health Measures, Charged with Murder and Denied Bail, COVID-19 Summer and More Top Local News for Friday, May 22

Posted on by Chris Bowling

Friday, May 22

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter and Facebook

Advertisement

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning,
Today we have stories about new directed health measures starting for almost all Nebraska counties on June 1, the man charged in the killing of a registered sex offender is denied bail and new research shows summer months may not be the COVID-19 respite Americans had originally hoped for.

Your Top Local Stories

Check out an interactive version of this map on our website. 
In Omaha

Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Rent First-Run Movies on Streaming Services

Emma, The Hunt, Onward, and Trolls: World Tour are among tons arriving to pay-per-view sites early (check Vudu.com too).

What’s Happening In The United States?

CDC Updates Information on COVID-19 Transmission

Advertisement

  • For all the time people spent sanitizing surfaces, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now say that method of transmission, along with transmission from animals, may be low.

OPINON: Warm Weather Alone Won’t Kill the Virus

  • While many hoped summer would be a respite from COVID-19, as it is for the flu, new research shows that while hotter areas could see a decrease in cases it won’t be dramatic enough to do away with stay-at-home orders or government intervention.

Trump Skipped Wearing a Mask in Michigan Ford Plant

  • President Donald Trump defied a state executive order and request by the carmaker to wear a protective face covering as he visited an automobile manufacturing plant that’s transitioned to building ventilators and masks.

Quiet in the Streets: Hear the Pandemic’s Effect in New York City

  • As COVID-19 brought activity to a halt, the cacophony of car horns and people that defines the sound of New York City has, in some places, given way to calm.

What’s Happening Across The World?

China Furthers Control Over Hong Kong

  • Tensions between mainland China and the large city worsened long before the pandemic. On Thursday, the Chinese government announced new laws to maintain national security, ostensibly to aid the city, which has had trouble containing the pandemic, although others see it as a show of strength.

Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com

The Omaha Reader

4734 S 27th St #1

Omaha, NE 68107

Category: COVID-19 Pandemic in Omaha, News, Top Story

Leave a Reply