New Health Measures, Charged with Murder and Denied Bail, COVID-19 Summer and More Top Local News for Friday, May 22

Today we have stories about new directed health measures starting for almost all Nebraska counties on June 1, the man charged in the killing of a registered sex offender is denied bail and new research shows summer months may not be the COVID-19 respite Americans had originally hoped for.
In Omaha
- The gradual increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Douglas County concern infectious disease doctor who said while they’ve never surged, the upward trend could still pose problems.
- The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will reopen June 1. More details about restrictions will come on Tuesday.
- Expect stormy weather this Memorial Day weekend.
- South Omaha continues seeing its COVID-19 caseload pile up. Drive-thru testing there will resume Tuesday after the holiday weekend.
- An elderly couple died of complications due to COVID-19 within hours of each other at an Elkhorn senior care facility where 57 of its 61 residents have the virus. A resident who warned of the virus’ spread earlier this month, also died from COVID-19.
- Starting in June, venues can resume hosting live music at 25% capacity with no more than 3,000 people. But many operators said Thursday they’re still trying to decide what the new directed health measures mean for them.
- Stimulus debit cards come for some. Officials still warn of scammers.
- N.P. Dodge Park will reopen today after closing more than a year ago due to flooding. Many features of the park, including campgrounds, playgrounds and athletic fields, were destroyed by the floods and not replaced.
- The man arrested in the killing of a registered sex offender last weekend has officially been charged and denied bail.
- A woman who left her newborn son on a porch in South Omaha pleads no contest to abandonment and is sentenced to 90 days in jail.
- Latino community leaders held a virtual press conference saying more still needs to be done to protect meatpacking workers.
- Three workers at a brain and spinal cord injury rehabilitation center have tested positive for COVID-19.
- A woman spent nine weeks waiting for her unemployment benefits. After reporters looked into it, she had her application approved four hours later.
- Facebook donated $350,000 to help non-profits and small businesses in Sarpy County.
Around the State
- Eighty nine Nebraska counties will enter the next phase of reopening on June 1 including bars, some sports and large events. Here’s a breakdown of what you need to know.
- A meeting on a controversial grant that would put $1.8 million toward more ethanol pumps has been delayed until June 11.
- A Creighton University ag index shows this will be a hard season for farmers.
- Unemployment numbers continue to stack up, though the trend is decreasing. Since mid-March 120,000 people have applied for those benefits, but the number of new applicants as well as those receiving unemployment, has dropped in recent weeks.
- State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, of Lincoln, has asked for a legislative rule change to allow senators to vote remotely once the Unicameral resumes on July 20.
- Gov. Ricketts to hold daily press briefing today
What’s Happening In The United States?
CDC Updates Information on COVID-19 Transmission
OPINON: Warm Weather Alone Won’t Kill the Virus
- For all the time people spent sanitizing surfaces, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now say that method of transmission, along with transmission from animals, may be low.
OPINON: Warm Weather Alone Won’t Kill the Virus
- While many hoped summer would be a respite from COVID-19, as it is for the flu, new research shows that while hotter areas could see a decrease in cases it won’t be dramatic enough to do away with stay-at-home orders or government intervention.
- President Donald Trump defied a state executive order and request by the carmaker to wear a protective face covering as he visited an automobile manufacturing plant that’s transitioned to building ventilators and masks.
Quiet in the Streets: Hear the Pandemic’s Effect in New York City
- As COVID-19 brought activity to a halt, the cacophony of car horns and people that defines the sound of New York City has, in some places, given way to calm.
What’s Happening Across The World?
China Furthers Control Over Hong Kong
- Tensions between mainland China and the large city worsened long before the pandemic. On Thursday, the Chinese government announced new laws to maintain national security, ostensibly to aid the city, which has had trouble containing the pandemic, although others see it as a show of strength.
