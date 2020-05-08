Ricketts Dismissed Concerns, Ann Ashford Interview, Unemployment Worst Since Great Depression and More Top Local News for Friday, May 8

Friday, May 8

Ann Ashford

Interview: Ann Ashford

Former Republican Ann Ashford Defines Herself as “A True Moderate” and “Mission-Driven”

Ricketts Dismissed Early Concerns in Grand Island

Documents obtained by ProPublica show doctors and the regional health department asked that the JBS plant there close when a handful of cases were tied to it in late March. Ricketts said no. Then cases skyrocketed and Hall County became the second-most active infection zone in the country.

Today we have stories about early concerns about Nebraska’s $27 million testing program, minority communities making up 69% of Douglas County’s COVID-19 cases despite being about one-fifth of its population and two men arrested in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man whose death captured on cell phone video has circulated widely and caused outrage.

Your top local stories

In Omaha

Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Theatre Updates
Information about many local productions can be found on the Theatre Arts Guild Omaha Facebook page.

What’s happening in the United States?

Worst Unemployment Since Great Depression

  • The federal government’s April jobs report offers yet another stark depiction of the pandemic’s effect on life and the economy as national unemployment climbed to 14.9%.

Lobbyists Prepare for Final Battle Over Stimulus Money

  • As Congress considers a final multi-trillion dollar deal, many will be angling for some slice of that stimulus. Special interest groups are also vying to further protections for businesses against lawsuits from workers who became sick on the job.

Two Arrested in Murder of Unarmed Black Man

  • After cell phone video showing the death of Ahmaud Arbery circulated widely this week, outrage followed for why no one had yet been arrested. Now two white men who shot Arbery while he was on a job have arrested.

Charges Dropped against Former Trump Advisor Flynn

  • Though he pled guilty to lying to the FBI, the Justice Department determined that low-level prosecutors erred in Robert Mueller’s investigation of Michael Flynn. Democrats say it’s a sign of the Justice Department folding under political pressure.

What’s happening across the world?

WHO: 190,000 Could Die in Africa

  • Over the next 12 months, the coronavirus could have far-reaching and long-lasting impacts on the continent.

