Ricketts Dismissed Concerns, Ann Ashford Interview, Unemployment Worst Since Great Depression and More Top Local News for Friday, May 8

Friday, May 8
Former Republican Ann Ashford Defines Herself as “A True Moderate” and “Mission-Driven”
Ricketts Dismissed Early Concerns in Grand Island
Documents obtained by ProPublica show doctors and the regional health department asked that the JBS plant there close when a handful of cases were tied to it in late March. Ricketts said no. Then cases skyrocketed and Hall County became the second-most active infection zone in the country.
- In Douglas County, 69% of COVID-19 cases are among minority populations with Hispanics being the most affected. One World Community Health Center has seen 250 cases in the last 10 days, many of them linked to the area’s meatpacking plants.
- The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has cut its budget by 36% in response to the pandemic, furloughing some and eliminating other positions.
- As data shows the virus spreads when people gather, city and county officials said they still need people to limit social interaction and follow social distancing.
- As Tuesday’s primary approaches, in-state and out-of-state campaign donations have become a controversy for candidates in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District.
- Polling place changes are among many differences in-person voters can expect to see on primary day.
- The Omaha Chamber of Commerce has launched a new website to connect job seekers with resources to help their search.
Around the State
- As Nebraska reopens despite increasing infection rates, Gov. Pete Ricketts urged people to continue following social distancing guidelines or risk inviting another wave of infections.
- A new website will help Nebraska schools decide whether or not they’re ready to reopen this fall.
- As cases exceed 7,000 in Nebraska, one in six infected people are meat packing plant workers.
- As Nebraska’s new $27 million testing program hits a rocky start, it’s not the only state facing issues. Concerns have been raised in Iowa and Utah about the companies running all three programs.
- Though the economic downturn was sharp, Nebraska businesses can expect a quick recovery as well, states a new UNL report.
- A Tyson plant in Dakota City is reopening after closing for a week to deep clean.
- The state will open its third location for TestNebraska in Lincoln.
- Gov. Ricketts to hold daily press briefing today
What’s happening in the United States?
Worst Unemployment Since Great Depression
- The federal government’s April jobs report offers yet another stark depiction of the pandemic’s effect on life and the economy as national unemployment climbed to 14.9%.
- As Congress considers a final multi-trillion dollar deal, many will be angling for some slice of that stimulus. Special interest groups are also vying to further protections for businesses against lawsuits from workers who became sick on the job.
- After cell phone video showing the death of Ahmaud Arbery circulated widely this week, outrage followed for why no one had yet been arrested. Now two white men who shot Arbery while he was on a job have arrested.
Charges Dropped against Former Trump Advisor Flynn
- Though he pled guilty to lying to the FBI, the Justice Department determined that low-level prosecutors erred in Robert Mueller’s investigation of Michael Flynn. Democrats say it’s a sign of the Justice Department folding under political pressure.
What’s happening across the world?
WHO: 190,000 Could Die in Africa
- Over the next 12 months, the coronavirus could have far-reaching and long-lasting impacts on the continent.
