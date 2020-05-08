Ricketts Dismissed Concerns, Ann Ashford Interview, Unemployment Worst Since Great Depression and More Top Local News for Friday, May 8

Friday, May 8

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter and Facebook

Interview: Ann Ashford

Advertisement

Former Republican Ann Ashford Defines Herself as “A True Moderate” and “Mission-Driven”

Ricketts Dismissed Early Concerns in Grand Island

Documents obtained by ProPublica show doctors and the regional health department asked that the JBS plant there close when a handful of cases were tied to it in late March. Ricketts said no. Then cases skyrocketed and Hall County became the second-most active infection zone in the country.

Advertisement

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning, Today we have stories about early concerns about Nebraska’s $27 million testing program, minority communities making up 69% of Douglas County’s COVID-19 cases despite being about one-fifth of its population and two men arrested in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man whose death captured on cell phone video has circulated widely and caused outrage.

Your top local stories