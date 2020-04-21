“Dark Weeks” Ahead for Central Nebraska, Quarantine Protest Posts Taken Down, SBA Relief Close, and More Top Local News for Monday, April 21

Posted on by Chris Bowling

Tuesday, April 21

Good morning,
Today we have stories about threats to meatpacking plants and the need to protect workers versus the need to keep supply chains running as well as Georgia’s move to start reopening by Friday and the oil market’s cliff-like downturn yesterday.

Your top local stories

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Explore Nebraska Artists
In sports as in art, you can’t tell the players without a program. Go to Kearney’s estimable Museum of Nebraska Art and search “Collection artists” for a who’s who of Nebraska artists. There’s nothing like putting a name on a face…or a face on a canvas.

What’s happening in the United States?

Georgia will reopen some businesses by Friday

  • The decision will allow barbershops, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors to resume operation by the week’s end, despite warnings from health officials.

Trump looks to suspend all immigration to United States

  • The president said he made the decision as a way to protect American jobs as the economy begins to reopen, as well as the nation’s health.

Latest unprecedented twist: oil price goes negative

  • Yesterday the price of oil dropped to negative $37.63 per gallon. That means if you were buying a few tankers worth, you would have made thousands of dollars. It’s the latest in a series of unfathomable symptoms of coronavirus’ shock to global supply chains and resource markets.
  • Congress says the deal is done. The White House says it close. Either way, more relief is coming to small businesses, which exhausted hundreds of billions in relief funds within weeks earlier this month.

What’s happening across the world?

Tracking the 28,000 missing dead

  • As countries swell with grim data about the coronavirus, analysis shows there’s still about a large portion of deaths that are unaccounted for.

