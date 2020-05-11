Meatpacking Workers Speak Out, Outbreak at the White House, No Relief in Sight for Airlines and More Top Local News for Monday, May 11

Posted on by Chris Bowling

Monday, May 11

Weighing Health Risks, Civic Duties Ahead of Primary

As mail-in ballots for the 2020 primary shatter previous records, the number of people voting remotely in East and West Omaha vary drastically, deepening existing disparities.

Good morning,
Today we have stories about meatpacking plant workers sharing fears as COVID-19 continues to pummel their industry, an Omaha-area strip club using protection as it reopens and the White House struggling to contain its own outbreak.

Your top local stories

Check out an interactive version of this map on our website. 
In Omaha

Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

A Song In Your Pocket

The Omaha Symphony continues to serve the community through their new digital initiative – Omaha Symphony | Anywhere. You can listen to concerts, learn from tutorials created by orchestra members, and keep engaged with the symphony through their social media.

What’s happening in the United States?

Outbreak in the White House

  • Just as President Donald Trump planned to wind down his COVID-19 task force, several staffers and employees tested positive for the virus.

Airlines Hemorrhaging, Relief Not in Sight

  • Air travel is down 94% as about half of planes sit parked and vacant on runways while the other half carry nearly empty cabins to and from destinations. This, and the hundreds of millions of dollars the airlines lose daily, will probably continue until a vaccine makes travel and business safe again.

When Treatment Arrives, Costs May Bar Some from Access

  • As the world races to find something that will treat the effects of COVID-19, high pricing by pharmaceutical companies will likely mean Americans have to pay much more than other countries.

Biden Looks to Kamala Harris as Possible VP

  • The two used to spar about school busing and racial divides as presidential candidates; now it seems they could share a ticket.

What’s happening across the world?

Europeans Weigh Risk, Relief as Life Resumes

  • Before restarting economies, many countries are starting with schools. But as kids crowd into classrooms, officials worry they might become the new super spreaders.

