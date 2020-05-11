Meatpacking Workers Speak Out, Outbreak at the White House, No Relief in Sight for Airlines and More Top Local News for Monday, May 11

Monday, May 11

Weighing Health Risks, Civic Duties Ahead of Primary

As mail-in ballots for the 2020 primary shatter previous records, the number of people voting remotely in East and West Omaha vary drastically, deepening existing disparities.

Good morning, Today we have stories about meatpacking plant workers sharing fears as COVID-19 continues to pummel their industry, an Omaha-area strip club using protection as it reopens and the White House struggling to contain its own outbreak.

Your top local stories