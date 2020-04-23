Farmers Face Grim Decisions, Vote Set for Relief, May Under Covid-19 and More Top Local News for Thursday, April 23

Thursday, April 23

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter and Facebook

Advertisement

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Facebook said It Took Down Nebraska Groups, Posts Promoting Protests against Health Mandates. They’re Still Up. Posts about protests this weekend and next Friday are still up on several private Facebook groups, according to Media Matters for America. Users say they’d probably have more freedom to gather without a stay-at-home order.

Good morning, Today we have stories of a small Lincoln bank moving the second-most small business relief loans in the country, farmers in Nebraska faced with euthanizing hogs as meat packing plants are hit by Covid-19 and tens of thousands already signing up for Nebraska’s new web-based testing tool.

Your top local stories