Farmers Face Grim Decisions, Vote Set for Relief, May Under Covid-19 and More Top Local News for Thursday, April 23

Posted on by Chris Bowling

Thursday, April 23

A screenshot of a conversation in a ReOpen Nebraska Facebook group discussing possible protests this Saturday, April 25 and next Friday, May 1. Screenshot from Media Matters for America.

Facebook said It Took Down Nebraska Groups, Posts Promoting Protests against Health Mandates. They’re Still Up. 

Posts about protests this weekend and next Friday are still up on several private Facebook groups, according to Media Matters for America. Users say they’d probably have more freedom to gather without a stay-at-home order.

Good morning,
Today we have stories of a small Lincoln bank moving the second-most small business relief loans in the country, farmers in Nebraska faced with euthanizing hogs as meat packing plants are hit by Covid-19 and tens of thousands already signing up for Nebraska’s new web-based testing tool.

Your top local stories

Check out an interactive version of this map on our website. 
In Omaha

Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Buy Local Art
Artists at all levels depend on sales. If you’re new to collecting but wish to dip a toe in, the following sites specialize in works on paper and/or more budget-friendly emerging artists: In Omaha:  Gallery 72,  Project Project, and Benson First Fridays; In Lincoln: Constellation Studios.

What’s happening in the United States?

Local Banks Beat Big Institutions in Federal Fund Scramble

  • Though its ranked No. 202 in size against other U.S. banks, Union Bank and Trust in Lincoln processed the second-most loans for small business relief in the country. Other small banks had similar success all over the country.

Five Coronavirus Models and their May Predictions

  • Epidemiological models have guided us through the coronavirus pandemic, but the models rarely agree. For May, there are varying predictions of when and how intensely the U.S. will hit its peak cases and deaths.

Research says Number of Cases Tiny Compared to Actual Infections

  • On March 1 the U.S. officially 23 cases of Covid-19. Research says that was probably closer to 28,000, a figure represented graphically in this story by a a dime-sized collection of dots against a group of points the size of a basketball.
  • Representatives in face masks will vote on the $484 billion package to replenish small business relief funds as well as provide materials to hospitals and other resources.

What’s happening across the world?

Merkel Says German States Exiting Lockdown Too Soon

  • In Germany, quick action and widespread testing meant it amassed the world’s fifth-most cases but a relatively low death rate. However, as some states move out of lockdown, Chancellor Angela Merkel tries to pump the brakes, saying the pandemic is only beginning.

