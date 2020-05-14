Workers Speak Out, Your Next Stimulus Check, Pride in Benson and More Top Local News for Thursday, May 14

Thursday, May 14

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter and Facebook

Workers Speak Out About Conditions Inside Meatpacking Plants

Advertisement

Lack of transparency and fear of continued spread plague workers as they continue reporting to work at Nebraska’s meatpacking and food processing plants. El artículo en español en El Perico.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning, Today we have stories about a new testing location in South Omaha which starts today, variations of Pride that don’t require large gatherings continuing in Benson and how likely you are to receive another $1,200 stimulus check from the federal government.

Your Top Local Stories