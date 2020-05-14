Workers Speak Out, Your Next Stimulus Check, Pride in Benson and More Top Local News for Thursday, May 14

Posted on by Chris Bowling

Thursday, May 14

Workers Speak Out About Conditions Inside Meatpacking Plants

Lack of transparency and fear of continued spread plague workers as they continue reporting to work at Nebraska’s meatpacking and food processing plants. El artículo en español en El Perico.

Today we have stories about a new testing location in South Omaha which starts today, variations of Pride that don’t require large gatherings continuing in Benson and how likely you are to receive another $1,200 stimulus check from the federal government.

Your Top Local Stories

In Omaha

Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Throw a Netflix Party
You can use an extension for your Chrome browser to synchronize a Netflix movie and group chat with friends. It’s free at Netflixparty.com.

What’s Happening In The United States?

New Stimulus Deal Will Be “DOA” In Senate

  • House Democrats have proposed a new $3 trillion stimulus plan that includes another $1,200 check for Americans. But Republicans, wary of more spending, are not expected to support most of the bill’s measures.

Wisconsin Supreme Court Strikes Down Stay-At-Home Extension

  • The state’s highest court said its governor did not follow proper processes in making his decision to uphold the state’s health mandates until May 26.

South Dakota Gov. Says She Will Sue Tribes Still Operating Checkpoints

  • The Oglala Sioux and Cheyenne River tribes are continuing to operate checkpoints for those entering and leaving their reservations. Last Friday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said she would sue if the checkpoints, set up without consulting the state, were not removed.

Armed Militants Help Businesses Defy Lockdowns

  • In Texas, some businesses have gone against government mandates, reopening with armed guards who are helping them practice their constitutional rights, they say.

What’s Happening Across The World?

Wuhan to Test Every Resident, But Is It Necessary?

  • After a small flare up of cases, the Chinese city has set an unrivaled goal of testing all 11 million of its residents. However, experts wonder how the country will get so many tests and whether this is the best use of those resources as testing still lags elsewhere.

