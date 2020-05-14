Workers Speak Out, Your Next Stimulus Check, Pride in Benson and More Top Local News for Thursday, May 14

Thursday, May 14
Workers Speak Out About Conditions Inside Meatpacking Plants
Lack of transparency and fear of continued spread plague workers as they continue reporting to work at Nebraska’s meatpacking and food processing plants. El artículo en español en El Perico.
- Although neither of Kara Eastman’s primary opponents endorsed her, state Democrat leaders say the candidate for 2nd Congressional District is aligned with the party’s current values.
- The city has released its first round of road resurfacing projects following the approval of the $200 million bond on Tuesday.
- The South Omaha TestNebraska station will begin testing people today on 30th and Q streets, running 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Sunday and serving about 125 people per day.
- A staff member at a Bellevue veterans home has tested positive for the coronavirus.
- The OPS Board again voted against giving its superintendent more powers in emergency situations. They did, however, extend Superintendent Cheryl Logan’s contract through June 2023. She declined a salary increase.
- With summer school officially online for OPS students, the superintendent said it will start training teachers next week to further adapt to distance learning.
- Creighton University has added three new board members.
- The Nebraska State Patrol held a funeral service in Omaha for a state trooper who died after a lengthy battle with cancer.
- Benson First Friday is planning different ways to celebrate Pride, including a live stream of Queer Night and installing public art to show support of the LGBTQA+ community.
- Falconwood Park in Bellevue will start to host drive-in concerts this weekend with six bands already booked.
- If you usually put out recycling today, wait until next week. Waste Management said ongoing issues related to the pandemic has pushed back pick ups.
Around the State
- Next on the chopping block: county fairs. Gov. Pete Ricketts said even if the annual celebrations are allowed to return, they will not look anything like last year’s. A state team is expected to make a decision on that soon.
- UNMC has partnered with a bio-pharmaceutical company to provide more widespread antibody testing, which should start in about a week.
- Nebraska AG Doug Peterson joins 13 other governors asking the federal government to form a task force to hold China accountable for the spread of the coronavirus.
- Gov. Pete Ricketts addressed a Grand Island Independent editorial that gave TestNebraska a “failing grade,” saying to be patient with the program as the state fixes glitches.
- The University of Nebraska system will cut 20 positions in an effort to trim down their budget by $2.4 million as they brace for an estimated $50 million shortfall.
- Gov. Ricketts to hold daily press briefing today
What’s Happening In The United States?
New Stimulus Deal Will Be “DOA” In Senate
- House Democrats have proposed a new $3 trillion stimulus plan that includes another $1,200 check for Americans. But Republicans, wary of more spending, are not expected to support most of the bill’s measures.
- The state’s highest court said its governor did not follow proper processes in making his decision to uphold the state’s health mandates until May 26.
South Dakota Gov. Says She Will Sue Tribes Still Operating Checkpoints
- The Oglala Sioux and Cheyenne River tribes are continuing to operate checkpoints for those entering and leaving their reservations. Last Friday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said she would sue if the checkpoints, set up without consulting the state, were not removed.
Armed Militants Help Businesses Defy Lockdowns
- In Texas, some businesses have gone against government mandates, reopening with armed guards who are helping them practice their constitutional rights, they say.
What’s Happening Across The World?
Wuhan to Test Every Resident, But Is It Necessary?
- After a small flare up of cases, the Chinese city has set an unrivaled goal of testing all 11 million of its residents. However, experts wonder how the country will get so many tests and whether this is the best use of those resources as testing still lags elsewhere.
