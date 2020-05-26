June Reopenings, Hospitals Filling Up, Tracing U.S. Patient Zero and More Top Local News for Tuesday, May 26

Posted on by Chris Bowling

Tuesday, May 26

roller coaster

The Pandemic’s Ups and Downs

The Reader music editor B.J. Huchtemann shares what her life’s been like during the pandemic, how she’s coping and where she looks for hope.

Good morning,
Today we have stories about ways you can spend your summer under new relaxed restrictions, COVID-19 patients taking up more space in hospitals and the improbable search for the United States’ patient zero as the country nears 100,000 official deaths from the virus.

Your Top Local Stories

Check out an interactive version of this map on our website. 

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Explore Live Music Online

A number of artists are already taking to their Facebook pages to host an easy, DIY Facebook Live concert from their homes. Venmo and PayPal tip jars are available if you can afford to pitch in. Performing live music and engaging in some shared community is uplifting. Look for your favorites on social media.

What’s Happening In The United States?

An Incalculable Loss

  • The New York Times compiled some of the obituaries from the nearly 100,000 people who’ve died from COVID-19, adding some humanity to an almost incomprehensible number.

Meatpacking Industry Struggling to Regain Footing

  • Despite implementing protections, the meatpacking industry is still struggling with the spread of COVID-19.

California in “Economic Free Fall”

  • Though California acted fast and kept infections down, unemployment in the country’s most populous state is well above the national average and many of its industries are hemorrhaging money.

Tracing Patient Zero

  • Researchers are trying to pinpoint where the virus started in the United States, but doing so is nearly impossible as COVID-19 likely arrived long before the virus even had a name.

What’s Happening Across The World?

Tracking Apps May Outlast Pandemic in China

  • As the pandemic began to spread, the Chinese government started tracking people’s movements through their smartphones. Now, even though the pandemic has mostly passed there, those apps are inching toward becoming permanent fixtures.

