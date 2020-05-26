June Reopenings, Hospitals Filling Up, Tracing U.S. Patient Zero and More Top Local News for Tuesday, May 26

Tuesday, May 26

The Pandemic’s Ups and Downs

The Reader music editor B.J. Huchtemann shares what her life’s been like during the pandemic, how she’s coping and where she looks for hope.

Good morning, Today we have stories about ways you can spend your summer under new relaxed restrictions, COVID-19 patients taking up more space in hospitals and the improbable search for the United States’ patient zero as the country nears 100,000 official deaths from the virus.

