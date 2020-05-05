Outbreak at Area Homeless Shelter, Plants Close and Workers Continue to Get Sick and More Top Local News for Tuesday, May 5

Posted on by Chris Bowling

Tuesday, May 5

Photo illustration of a homeless individual. Photo courtesy of Upsplash.

Outbreak at Open Door Mission

The president and CEO of the homeless shelter in North Omaha had said if COVID-19 got into her facility “it would go like wildfire” through the population. Now it has six cases and awaits test results from 84% of its staff and residents.

Good morning,
Today we have stories about meatpacking plants around the state reporting deaths and closures, as well as OPS buying each of its students iPads and local health departments stepping up their number of contact tracers.

Your top local stories

Check out an interactive version of this map on our website. 
In Omaha

Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Local Comedy Live Stream
If it’s laughs you’re looking for and you want to keep up with Omaha’s funniest comedians and live performances then you must check out the Backline livestreams on Patreon. Thursday through Saturday you can check out comedy in real time. Visit Backlinecomedy.com for more information and upcoming shows.

What’s happening in the United States?

Coronavirus Is Not Going Away Any Time Soon

  • Even as states begin to reopen, cases continue expanding by 2% to 4% daily with no signs of slowing down.

Congress Begins Oversight on Pandemic Response

  • Now that trillions of dollars have gone out the door to help support America’s people and businesses, Congress has turned its attention to checking that spending as well as the White House’s pandemic response.

Lockdown Invoked on Navajo Nation

  • As the outbreak continues to worsen on the nation’s largest Native American reservation, New Mexico’s governor has instated riot rules and closed down all entry points.

Pfizer Starts Human Trials on Coronavirus Vaccine

  • The pharmaceutical company, along with the German company BioNTech, started trials that, if successful, could bring a vaccine to the market by September.

What’s happening across the world?

Japan Pushes Its Drug with Little Evidence

  • Japan is spending $130 million to triple its stockpile of its homegrown drug it’s touted as a coronavirus cure despite causing birth defects in some and also having no solid evidence it works.

