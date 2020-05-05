Outbreak at Area Homeless Shelter, Plants Close and Workers Continue to Get Sick and More Top Local News for Tuesday, May 5

Tuesday, May 5

Outbreak at Open Door Mission

The president and CEO of the homeless shelter in North Omaha had said if COVID-19 got into her facility “it would go like wildfire” through the population. Now it has six cases and awaits test results from 84% of its staff and residents.

Good morning, Today we have stories about meatpacking plants around the state reporting deaths and closures, as well as OPS buying each of its students iPads and local health departments stepping up their number of contact tracers.

