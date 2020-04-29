Omaha Asks Others to Share Federal Relief, Crete Plant Walks Back Decision to Close and More Top Local News for Wednesday, April 29

Wednesday, April 29

Today we have stories about a Crete meat packing plant reversing its decision to close to avoid health risks, Omaha asking other government entities to share funds with the most populous city and extreme economic downturns on the horizon.

Your top local stories

Check out an interactive version of this map on our website. 
In Omaha

Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Stay Informed

At last, time to catch up on NOISE Omaha’s well-produced and hyperlocal podcasts! Episodes 1 through 3 look at affordable housing, meaningful engagement, and waste. Get updates from this local digital upstart at noiseomaha.com or by texting “NOISE” to 33222.

What’s happening in the United States?

Health and Human Services Feels Like It’s Been “Kicked in the Teeth.”

  • While working to respond to a national health emergency, HHS has become the scapegoat for attacks and watchdog probes, and it’s worn employees down.

Death Toll Likely Higher Than CDC Reports

  • New York Times analysis continues to show discrepancies between reported death counts and those tallied from health departments across the nation.

Worst Economic Downturn in a Lifetime Coming, Experts Say

  • The United States’ first quarter GDP fell 4.8%, but some economists say next quarter will show the pandemic’s effects more fully. They expect contractions of up to 30%, levels unseen since the Great Depression.

Workers are Tired and Wary as Economy Reopens

  • While some states have resumed semi-normal business, it’s clear that fear and uncertainty still plague many of America’s workers.

What’s happening across the world?

Inequality: The Next Pandemic

  • As Europe moves out of its mad dash to limit the spread of the virus, it prepares for months of social distancing and lingering health issues that will continue impacting minority communities at disproportionate rates.

