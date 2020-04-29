Omaha Asks Others to Share Federal Relief, Crete Plant Walks Back Decision to Close and More Top Local News for Wednesday, April 29

Wednesday, April 29
Good morning,
Today we have stories about a Crete meat packing plant reversing its decision to close to avoid health risks, Omaha asking other government entities to share funds with the most populous city and extreme economic downturns on the horizon.
Your top local stories
In Omaha
- As Omaha received $0 in CARES Act money, the Omaha City Council asked the state and county to share its funds yesterday.
- Council Bluffs gyms are preparing to reopen with new directed health measures on the horizon.
- Barnes and Noble announced it will close at Crossroads Mall as speculation swirls about renewed interest in redevelopment at the shopping center.
- Access to certain public buildings in Omaha will remain limited through May 17.
- UNMC experts continue telling people anyone over the age of 2 years old should wear a mask in public.
- With the annual Berkshire Hathaway meeting set for Saturday, virtual attenders hope Buffett will be a calm, reassuring voice during a time of economic peril.
- Seven candidates are vying for two spots on the OPS school board.
- Ann Ashford say she offers realistic plans and serious listening in her primary race against Kara Eastman ahead of a fall fight against Rep. Don Bacon for the Omaha-area’s congressional seat.
- A Facebook group started by a Plattsmouth nurse practitioner has swelled to more than 3,000 members who’ve sewn more than 50,000 masks.
Around the State
- Yesterday a pork processing plant in Crete said it would close due to health concerns. Then it reversed that decision. Now Gov. Pete Ricketts is renewing commitments to keep these facilities running.
- A Grand Island man shares his experiences after recovering from Covid-19 and waking from a medically induced coma.
- A third state corrections staff member has tested positive for Covid-19. This also follows a fight at the state penitentiary that left one staff member and some inmates injured.
- State Senator Kate Bolz looks to unseat Rep. Jeff Fortenberry in Nebraska’s 1st congressional district. If successful it’d be the first time a Democrat won that race since the ’60s.
- As livestock farmers face supply chain disruptions, they’re overwhelming smaller butchers with requests to buy their animals.
- Gov. Ricketts to hold daily press briefing at 2 p.m.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Stay Informed
At last, time to catch up on NOISE Omaha’s well-produced and hyperlocal podcasts! Episodes 1 through 3 look at affordable housing, meaningful engagement, and waste. Get updates from this local digital upstart at noiseomaha.com or by texting “NOISE” to 33222.
What’s happening in the United States?
Health and Human Services Feels Like It’s Been “Kicked in the Teeth.”
- While working to respond to a national health emergency, HHS has become the scapegoat for attacks and watchdog probes, and it’s worn employees down.
- New York Times analysis continues to show discrepancies between reported death counts and those tallied from health departments across the nation.
- The United States’ first quarter GDP fell 4.8%, but some economists say next quarter will show the pandemic’s effects more fully. They expect contractions of up to 30%, levels unseen since the Great Depression.
Workers are Tired and Wary as Economy Reopens
- While some states have resumed semi-normal business, it’s clear that fear and uncertainty still plague many of America’s workers.
What’s happening across the world?
- As Europe moves out of its mad dash to limit the spread of the virus, it prepares for months of social distancing and lingering health issues that will continue impacting minority communities at disproportionate rates.
