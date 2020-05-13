Meatpacking Plant Fears, First Inmate Tests Positive, Primary Results and More Top Local News for Wednesday, May 13

Wednesday, May 13

Photo illustration of an N95 mask. Photo from Unsplash.

Protections for Workers Still Lagging: “We’re Not Even Close”

Advocates say some meatpacking and food processing plants have shown progress, but it’s a scattershot approach without much accountability that’s left workers fearful of current and future infections.

Nebraska State Penitentiary. Image taken from Google Maps.

Omaha Inmate First in State to Test Positive for COVID-19

After being hospitalized for “unrelated health issues” on Monday, an inmate at an Omaha facility tested positive for the virus.

Good morning,
Today we have stories about familiar faces emerging victorious from yesterday’s primary, South Omaha continuing to call for increased testing as it becomes the city’s hot spot and a New York Times analysis showing where people are moving more now that stay-at-home orders are lifting.

Your top local stories

Check out an interactive version of this map on our website. 
In Omaha

Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Festival Faves
Dig through the Omaha Film Festival’s archives for links to dozens of films from past OFFs. It’s a curated collection available on Hulu, Netflix, TubiTV and Amazon. Two inspiring documentaries to start with: Pick of the Litter and Biggest Little Farm. Full list available on the Omaha Film Festival’s Facebook page.

What’s happening in the United States?

Where People Are Moving More

  • A New York Times analysis shows some states are taking advantage of business reopenings by getting out of the house more. Experts say that risks a second wave of infections.

Judge Puts Hold on Dropping Flynn Case

  • A district court judge in Washington, D.C. will allow outside parties to present arguments about the Justice Department’s decision to end its case against former Trump advisor Michael Flynn.

Cases are Rising in Trump Strongholds

  • Despite the president saying cases are declining, they’re actually still increasing across the country with new hot spots emerging in the South and Midwest.

Two Polar Opposite Outcomes as Businesses Reopen

  • Experts say states reopening now will either see renewed economic activity and steadily declining cases, or new cases sparking more strict, longstanding health directives.

What’s happening across the world?

Bats Still on the Menu in Some Markets as Interest Declines

  • In Indonesia, butchers have resisted calls to stop selling their fare of bats, rats and lizards that some say are a pathogenic hot bed.

