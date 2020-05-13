Meatpacking Plant Fears, First Inmate Tests Positive, Primary Results and More Top Local News for Wednesday, May 13

Wednesday, May 13

Protections for Workers Still Lagging: “We’re Not Even Close”

Advocates say some meatpacking and food processing plants have shown progress, but it’s a scattershot approach without much accountability that’s left workers fearful of current and future infections.

Omaha Inmate First in State to Test Positive for COVID-19

After being hospitalized for “unrelated health issues” on Monday, an inmate at an Omaha facility tested positive for the virus.

Good morning, Today we have stories about familiar faces emerging victorious from yesterday’s primary, South Omaha continuing to call for increased testing as it becomes the city’s hot spot and a New York Times analysis showing where people are moving more now that stay-at-home orders are lifting.

Your top local stories