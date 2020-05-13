Meatpacking Plant Fears, First Inmate Tests Positive, Primary Results and More Top Local News for Wednesday, May 13

Wednesday, May 13
Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter and Facebook
Protections for Workers Still Lagging: “We’re Not Even Close”
Advocates say some meatpacking and food processing plants have shown progress, but it’s a scattershot approach without much accountability that’s left workers fearful of current and future infections.
Advertisement
Omaha Inmate First in State to Test Positive for COVID-19
After being hospitalized for “unrelated health issues” on Monday, an inmate at an Omaha facility tested positive for the virus.
View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com
Advertisement
Your top local stories
- Kara Eastman to face off against Don Bacon again this fall after beating Ashford handily in the primary. Ashford says expect to hear more from her.
- Ben Sasse and Chris Janicek will also face off in the general election, as well as Jeff Fortenberry and Kate Bolz.
- Rotella’s and the Hiland Dairy plant both reported new infections on Tuesday.
- In-person voting was slow and manageable on primary day as record numbers of people sent their votes by mail.
- Omahans overwhelmingly supported a $200 million bond issue to fix the city’s pothole-pocked roads.
- Voters also supported two school bond issues in the Millard and Springfield Platteview school districts, totaling more than $150 million.
- Former teachers take the lead in race for open OPS Board positions.
- The OPS Board will again hear a proposal to give its superintendent more emergency powers. The board voted to table a similar proposal last month.
- Douglas County’s COVID-19 caseload continues to climb with a high percentage of positive tests returned.
- In South Omaha, residents are pleading for increased testing to help the hard-hit community in the city.
Around the State
- Incumbents for state Senate positions generally fared well against their challengers in yesterday’s primary. Only state Sen. Andrew La Grone of Gretna trailed his opponent.
- Drivers are taking advantage of clear roads by speeding at dangerous rates, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
- The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Omaha says they’re continuing to see increased scams trying to swindle people out of stimulus payments.
- The Nebraska Air National Guard will do flyovers across the state to salute health officials as they continue to treat patients infected with COVID-19.
- Graduating college seniors wonder how to start their careers in a job market with plummeting employment numbers.
- After responding to criticism of TestNebraska, Gov. Pete Ricketts continued to urge Nebraskans to sign up for the testing website.
- Gov. Ricketts to hold daily press briefing today
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
What’s happening in the United States?
- A New York Times analysis shows some states are taking advantage of business reopenings by getting out of the house more. Experts say that risks a second wave of infections.
- A district court judge in Washington, D.C. will allow outside parties to present arguments about the Justice Department’s decision to end its case against former Trump advisor Michael Flynn.
- Despite the president saying cases are declining, they’re actually still increasing across the country with new hot spots emerging in the South and Midwest.
Two Polar Opposite Outcomes as Businesses Reopen
- Experts say states reopening now will either see renewed economic activity and steadily declining cases, or new cases sparking more strict, longstanding health directives.
What’s happening across the world?
Bats Still on the Menu in Some Markets as Interest Declines
- In Indonesia, butchers have resisted calls to stop selling their fare of bats, rats and lizards that some say are a pathogenic hot bed.
Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com
The Omaha Reader
4734 S 27th St #1