Divided Response Over Man Arrested in Sex Offender Murder, North Omaha Testing, Asian Americans Facing Racism and More Top Local News for Wednesday, May 20

Wednesday, May 20

In a series of jokes that seemed to miss their marks, Sasse upset those studying mental health, took shots at China and made comments about people named Jeremy.

Good morning, Today we have stories about demand for testing in South Omaha exceeding the county’s supply, Sen. Ben Sasse under fire for comments he made during a commencement speech for graduating Fremont seniors and emerging COVID-19 symptoms appearing in children.

*Correction: This article incorrectly stated That Good Samaritan in Millard would shut down following a COVID-19 outbreak.