No Inmates Tested, Census Disparities, Meat Purchasing Limits and More Top Local News for Wednesday, May 6

Wednesday, May 6

Disparities in Census Self-Response Rates

Although Nebraska ranks fourth in the nation in percentages of people who’ve already responded to the U.S. Census, in Douglas County there is a clear geographic division between who is and isn’t being counted so far.

Fifth NDCS Employee Tests Positive; No Inmates Tested Yet

Gov. Pete Ricketts said no inmates have shown symptoms yet, however, advocates have long called for increased testing and protections in Nebraska’s overcrowded prisons.

Good morning, Today we have stories about Omaha school districts still uncertain of what the fall will bring for next school year, grocery stores limiting customers’ meat buying and Trumps winding down his coronavirus task force even as the pandemic rages.

Your top local stories