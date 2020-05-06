No Inmates Tested, Census Disparities, Meat Purchasing Limits and More Top Local News for Wednesday, May 6

Wednesday, May 6

Disparities in Census Self-Response Rates

Although Nebraska ranks fourth in the nation in percentages of people who’ve already responded to the U.S. Census, in Douglas County there is a clear geographic division between who is and isn’t being counted so far.

Nebraska State Penitentiary. Image taken from Google Maps.

Fifth NDCS Employee Tests Positive; No Inmates Tested Yet

Gov. Pete Ricketts said no inmates have shown symptoms yet, however, advocates have long called for increased testing and protections in Nebraska’s overcrowded prisons.

Good morning,
Today we have stories about Omaha school districts still uncertain of what the fall will bring for next school year, grocery stores limiting customers’ meat buying and Trumps winding down his coronavirus task force even as the pandemic rages.

Your top local stories

Check out an interactive version of this map on our website. 
In Omaha

Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Donate to Local Theatres

Flattening the curve has also resulted in flattening the income of local theatres that thrive on live audiences. Consider donating to some of your favorites to help tide them over, especially smaller theatres like The Blue Barn TheaterThe Brigit Saint Brigit Theatre CompanyThe Shelterbelt Theatre and SNAP! Productions.

What’s happening in the United States?

Trump Winds Down Coronavirus Task Force as Pandemic Rages

  • The White House said it has made so much progress limiting the spread of COVID-19, it will refocus its efforts on economic recovery even as evidence shows the pandemic is still raging and testing lags.

Kushner Led Fumbled Attempt to Procure Medical Equipment

  • President Donald Trump’s son-in-law recruited roughly a dozen young, inexperienced volunteers to get supplies like masks in the hands of people who needed them. Instead, they were told to prioritize political allies, and people offering huge stockpiled resources were stalled.

Quest to Coronavirus Treatment Leads to A Llama Named Winter

  • A llama on a research farm in Belgium produces antibodies in its blood that bind with the spiky crowns of the coronavirus, covering it and neutralizing its effects.

Black-Owned Businesses Facing Steeper Challenges

  • National groups for minority business owners say their members have not received as many benefits from federal stimulus packages due to lacking relationships with local banks.

What’s happening across the world?

Europe Set for Deep Recession and Ballooning Unemployment

  • Originally set for 1.2% growth, the European Union is now projecting the economy to shrink by 7.4%. Unemployment will also be about 9% across the bloc with some countries reaching almost 20%.

