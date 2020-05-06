No Inmates Tested, Census Disparities, Meat Purchasing Limits and More Top Local News for Wednesday, May 6

Wednesday, May 6
Disparities in Census Self-Response Rates
Although Nebraska ranks fourth in the nation in percentages of people who’ve already responded to the U.S. Census, in Douglas County there is a clear geographic division between who is and isn’t being counted so far.
Fifth NDCS Employee Tests Positive; No Inmates Tested Yet
Gov. Pete Ricketts said no inmates have shown symptoms yet, however, advocates have long called for increased testing and protections in Nebraska’s overcrowded prisons.
Your top local stories
- Still uncertain what the next school year will look like, officials are preparing for a variety of outcomes.
- As businesses continue to reopen, one diner left a $1,000 tip at a West Omaha restaurant.
- At the virtual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting last Saturday, viewers got a peek at a potential Buffett successor.
- The Douglas County Board approved the controversial $120 million downtown justice center yesterday.
Around the State
- A fifth Nebraska Department of Correctional Services employee tested positive for COVID-19. Gov. Pete Ricketts defended not testing inmates, saying none of have shown symptoms. But officials say inmates need to be tested.
- Grocery stores will start limiting meat purchases as food processing plants continue to struggle with the spread of the coronavirus even as demand increases.
- Midwest governors, including Nebraska’s Gov. Pete Ricketts and Iowa’s Gov. Kim Reynolds, penned a guest editorial for the Washington Post defending their pandemic response.
- CHI Health takes the lead on transferring hospital patients statewide to relieve hard-hit areas.
- All samples from TestNebraska’s drive-thru testing locations will be sent to a CHI Health lab in Lincoln, which will eventually be able to run thousands of tests a day.
- Gov. Ricketts to hold daily press briefing today
What to do during quarantine?
Donate to Local Theatres
What’s happening in the United States?
Trump Winds Down Coronavirus Task Force as Pandemic Rages
- The White House said it has made so much progress limiting the spread of COVID-19, it will refocus its efforts on economic recovery even as evidence shows the pandemic is still raging and testing lags.
- President Donald Trump’s son-in-law recruited roughly a dozen young, inexperienced volunteers to get supplies like masks in the hands of people who needed them. Instead, they were told to prioritize political allies, and people offering huge stockpiled resources were stalled.
Quest to Coronavirus Treatment Leads to A Llama Named Winter
- A llama on a research farm in Belgium produces antibodies in its blood that bind with the spiky crowns of the coronavirus, covering it and neutralizing its effects.
Black-Owned Businesses Facing Steeper Challenges
- National groups for minority business owners say their members have not received as many benefits from federal stimulus packages due to lacking relationships with local banks.
What’s happening across the world?
Europe Set for Deep Recession and Ballooning Unemployment
- Originally set for 1.2% growth, the European Union is now projecting the economy to shrink by 7.4%. Unemployment will also be about 9% across the bloc with some countries reaching almost 20%.
