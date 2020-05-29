Biggest Increase, Hope for Schools, Minneapolis Burns and More Top Local News for Friday, May 29

Friday, May 29 • 26 Days Under New DHM • At Least 3 Days to Go
Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter and Facebook
Crisis Behind Closed Doors: How the Pandemic Has Impacted Children’s Mental Health and What it Could Mean for Our Future
As more kids spend time indoors, away from school and potentially feel the effects of their parents increased financial stress, experts worry how this will affect a mental health industry that’s already spread thin.
Advertisement
View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com
Your Top Local Stories
- Douglas County saw its biggest single-day increase in cases yesterday as testing ramps up days before many businesses are set to reopen.
- In Council Bluffs, bars reopening yesterday felt normal to some as they sipped drinks inside for the first time since March 17.
- Standing Bear Lake will get a floating trail later this summer thanks to public and private funds.
- Lauritzen Gardens will reopen Monday with staggered admissions and reserved tickets.
- With the DMV reopening, teens waiting to get their licenses came in droves for driving tests.
- Omaha fire and medic responders are taking about two to four COVID-19 calls a day and have adjusted their safety protocols to keep infections down.
- WoodmenLife is looking for help naming four falcon chicks born on the top of its tower downtown. Voting is open until June 4.
Around the State
- News that more employees tested positive at a pork processing plant in Fremont came the same day an ag official said the state’s reduced the coronavirus’ ability to spread inside those plants to “virtually nil.”
- Tourism spending dropped by hundreds of millions of dollars through the pandemic, posing serious challenges to one of Nebraska’s largest industries.
- The Nebraska Department of Education announced groups of 20 could gather for summer school, camps and programs, offering hope that if it goes well, normal school routines could return in the fall.
- CVS is opening seven self-swab testing sites in Nebraska today.
- The O’Neil greenhouse, which was the target of one ICE’s largest raids, has been sentenced to pay a $400,000 fine.
- University of Nebraska President Ted Carter said the state’s largest public university system may start and end its fall semester early, matching a similar schedule already announced by other universities in the state.
- Nebraska is working with other state officials to figure out how people can visit loved ones in nursing homes.
- TestNebraska, the $27 million testing program launched in April, should be testing 3,000 people a day by now. Instead it’s only a little above half that. The lab that processes those tests is ready to meet the state’s goal, however.
- Unemployment claims stayed steady yesterday with 5,875 Nebraskans applying for benefits.
- A horse track in Grand Island concluded a spectator-less season while still facilitating $107 million in bets.
- The Better Business Bureau wants people to know if they received a prepaid debit card instead of a paper stimulus check, there’s no need to worry.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Bring On the Music
Advertisement
What’s Happening In The United States?
“When The Looting Starts, The Shooting Starts“
- Minneapolis burned for the third straight night as protestors looted and set fire to buildings, including a police precinct, following the Memorial Day death of 47-year-old George Floyd. Mayor Jacob Frey called the unrest “unacceptable” and President Donald Trump tweeted he would send in the National Guard. Twitter flagged his tweets for glorifying violence. The protests also spread across the country to cities like Louisville where seven people were shot as demonstrations for the death of a black woman shot in her home there in March turned violent. A CNN team was also arrested on live TV in Minneapolis early this morning.
As Some States Quell The Virus, Others Become Hot Spots
- Several states have reported their biggest single-day increases in cases or seen positive trends in recent weeks, even as places like New York City see steadily declining numbers.
- After Twitter started flagging his tweets, Trump issued an executive order, with questionable oversight, to limit the social media giant’s ability to put disclaimers next to his content.
- As emergency loans and stimulus funds near their end, the financial repercussions of the pandemic are far from over and now many are asking how they’ll survive.
What’s Happening Across The World?
Despite Soaring Cases, India Reopening
- As India, one of the world’s biggest hot spots for cases, plans to start lifting its lockdown, its caseload continues to climb and health officials worry it could reach 1 million in the coming weeks.
Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com
The Omaha Reader
4734 S 27th St #1