Hy-Vee sets new hours amid Covid-19 spread

On Thursday, Hy-Vee announced a new grocery schedule as well as time dedicated to shoppers with higher risks of illness in an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The grocery chain will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week starting March 19. The hour before opening is dedicated to customers who are at “high risk,” according to a press release. Those groups are identified as people 60 years or older, pregnant women or those with underlying health conditions that would make them more susceptible to illness.

Pharmacies in most stores will also extend their hours to serve those shopping from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.