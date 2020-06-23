Nebraska’s COVID-19 Response in Data

Daily Cases

While many cases are seeing an increase in cases following reopenings, Nebraska’s cases are still trending downward.

Daily Testing

In April, Gov. Pete Ricketts set out to test 3,000 people a day by May. Since then 11 days have cracked 3,000 tests and while the average is trending toward that mark, it still seems elusive. Ricketts blamed that on those who sign up for the test and don’t show up.

Positive Test Rates

A low positive test rate is a mark that the state is testing everyone, not just the sick, to understand whether the virus is hiding in its communities undetected. The World Health Organization recommends a 5% positivity rate.

Case Amounts by County

Daily case amounts by County. Data provided by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.